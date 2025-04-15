Border crossings hit record low in March thanks to ‘vigilant’ work of agents: report

A new report by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that there were fewer apprehensions at the southern border in the entire month of March than there were in the first two days of the month in 2024 under the Biden administration.

The agency said in an X post that the latest report reveals continued “record low numbers” of illegal crossings at the southern border.

The report said that, aided by support from the Department of Defense, CBP has “dramatically increased active patrols of our international borders.”

This comes after CBP recorded the lowest southwest border crossings in history in March, which the agency said marked a “pivotal achievement in our nation’s border security efforts” and evidence that “operational control [of the border] is becoming a reality.”

TOM HOMAN: MIGRANTS DEPORTED TO EL SALVADOR WERE ‘SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC SAFETY THREATS’

“Aliens are receiving the [Trump] administration’s message: if you cross the border illegally, you will be deported,” CBP said in its latest report.

According to the report, this is the second consecutive month in which U.S. Border Patrol averaged its lowest daily nationwide apprehensions in history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Border Patrol apprehended a total of 7,181 illegal aliens attempting to cross the southern border between ports of entry in March. This constitutes a 14% decrease from February when Border Patrol apprehended 8,346 aliens, and more dramatically, a 95% decrease from the 137,473 aliens apprehended under the Biden administration in the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, CBP’s Office of Field Operations, which manages immigration enforcement at the country’s 328 ports of entry, reported that nationwide encounters averaged approximately 673 per day in March. This is 3% lower than the office’s 693 daily average encounters in February and 81% lower than the 3,464 per day average from March 2024.

DEM SENATOR BACKS TRUMP’S FENTANYL CRACKDOWN PLAN: WE HAVE TO DESTROY THE CARTELS

As illegal border crossings continue to plummet, CBP said that illicit drug seizures are rising.

CBP said in its report that it seized 760 pounds of fentanyl in March, an increase of 24% from February. Nationwide in March, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana combined increased 47% from February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Acting CBP Commissioner Pete Flores said the record-low numbers are due to the agency’s dedicated agents.

“U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border for the entire month of March 2025 were lower than the first two days of March 2024,” he said. “This is a testament to the tireless dedication and vigilant service of the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who work every day to keep our country safe. Their commitment on the front lines plays a vital role in securing our borders and protecting American communities.”