Border Patrol Chief Owens announces retirement, Texas border czar to take over

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens is stepping down from his role as head of the agency – telling Fox News that his agents have given 100% in difficult conditions, including some of the worst conditions he’s seen in his entire career.

Owens, who was promoted to Border Patrol Chief in 2023, is retiring in April. Texas Border Czar Mike Banks will be tapped to be the next chief.

Owens spoke to Fox News about his time as chief during some of the most intense moments of the crisis at the southern border. He said it was “bittersweet” because it is the end of a chapter in his life.

TOP BORDER LAWMAKER PUSHES TO DECLARE BLOODTHIRSTY GANG A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION: ‘TAKE THE GLOVES OFF’

“But at the same time, it’s a happy one because I feel like I made my difference, and it’s time to hand it off to the next generation.”

Fox asked him about the surge in border crossings his men and women dealt with – including the surge in 2021 in Del Rio and overwhelming numbers at Eagle Pass, Texas.

“I hadn’t seen anything like that. And it’s that was as bad as I had seen it in my entire career. And at every moment, the men and women are trying to find a way to take care of that so that they could get back out there on patrol and keep the bad actors from coming in,” he said.

He described how Border Patrol agents would go from performing CPR on babies to going after a gang member or convicted felon.

“That takes a toll on anybody. And what I saw was those men and women deal with that not just once in a while, but daily and every single day. No matter how frustrated they got, they get up the next morning, they put that uniform on and they went out there and they give 100%. I owed them 100% as well,” he said.

As for Banks, Owens said he considers him a friend and said that he is “confident and optimistic about our future with him at the helm.”

“He loves the Border Patrol just like I do. And he’s going to keep his focus on the mission of keeping this country safe from harm,” he said.

Owens also said he has “never seen a situation where I would say the border is secure.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

“Because for me, a secure border means if something bad tries to come into this country, I’m going to be able to detect it and stop it. There’s too many gaps and vulnerabilities today that still exist on our border,” he said.

Outgoing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas praised Owens in a statement, saying he “embodies the ethos of the United States Border Patrol – ‘Honor First.’

“Chief Owens has dedicated his life to public service. Throughout his career in the Border Patrol – from his first assignment at Calexico Station to his command of the elite BORTAC unit in El Paso, from his leadership of the USBP Academy to the Laredo Sector, Del Rio Sector, Washington, D.C., and many duty stations in-between – he has always stepped up and stepped in whenever the challenges have been greatest, and wherever his talents have been most needed. He rose through the ranks of the Border Patrol by virtue of his extraordinary leadership and his bravery, integrity, and decency,” he said.

“It is these qualities that made Chief Owens the best and right person to lead the Border Patrol during an intensely difficult time. I am grateful that he accepted the challenge, just as he has accepted so many others throughout his distinguished law enforcement career. The Border Patrol, and the Department of Homeland Security, are stronger today because of Chief Owens,” he said.

The announcement comes days before President-elect Trump will take office, and is expected to launch a mass deportation operation as well as renewed efforts to ramp up border security. On Friday, Kristi Noem, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, faced her confirmation hearing.

During that hearing, she also pledged to secure the border, including promising to end the use of the CBP One app and related parole programs introduced by the Biden administration.