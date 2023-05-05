Border Patrol Union blasts ‘clown’ Kamala Harris, Biden’s handing of immigration after surge of migrants

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) mocked Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, calling her a “clown” as Title 42’s expiration date looms.

“In 6 days the massive crush of illegal aliens coming through our border will make the last 2 years look like amateur hour,” the Border Patrol Union wrote in a Twitter post.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allows the swift expulsion of illegal immigrants from the U.S., will expire on May 11 and tens of thousands of migrants are expected to seek entrance into America after it is lifted.

“Biden doesn’t have one clue about how to contain what he’s unleashed. He has a clown running DHS and a worse clown as VP. Watch what happens,” NBPC said in an effort to draw attention to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Harris, who was appointed to lead efforts at the southern border as the Border Czar, has only visited the southern border once since taking office in 2021, despite the ongoing migrant surge into the U.S.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources revealed that they had encountered over 8,000 migrants a day border-wide in the first few days of May. However, the Department of Homeland Security warns that this number could nearly double after Title 42 expires, reaching up to 14,000 migrant encounters a day.

As concerns grow over the multitude of individuals expected to enter the U.S. after the policy ends, President Joe Biden ordered 1,500 active duty troops to guard the southern border.

