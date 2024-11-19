Border state governor vows to defy Trump’s ‘misguided’ mass deportation push

Arizona’s Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs says the border state, which voted for President-elect Donald Trump in the presidential election this month, will not be aiding the incoming administration with its “misguided” plan to launch a mass deportation operation.

Hobbs was asked by ABC News about whether the Trump administration will bring a reset on the border, and she responded by focusing on current partnerships with the federal government to secure the border.

“I am very hopeful that that partnership can continue, and that the incoming administration will listen to, not only my administration, but the experts here on the ground, the people that are doing the work about what is most needed, and what we can continue to do that will be most helpful in securing our border,” she said.

She then added, “What I will unequivocally say is that, as governor, I will not tolerate efforts that are part of misguided policies that harm our communities, that threaten our communities, that terrorize our communities, and Arizona will not take part in those.”

Trump made launching a mass deportation operation a key part of his 2024 presidential campaign, and his transition team has already started making plans on the logistics of the operation. On Monday, Trump said he was open to declaring a national emergency and using military assets to make it happen.

When pressed on the deportations, Hobbs’ was asked if state police and National Guard would help with deportations.

“We will not be participating in misguided efforts that harm our communities, and I’ve been incredibly clear about that,” she said.

She cited the diversion of resources and law enforcement as one of the reasons she opposes those operations.

“I think the diversion of law enforcement from the work that they do every day to keep our communities safe, people hiding in fear – we saw that under previous state policies here – and it it harms communities. It tears families apart. And we’re not going to…that’s not going to happen on my watch,” she said.

She is the latest Democratic official to promise not to assist the Trump administration with deportations. Earlier this week, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the sanctuary city would not be cooperating with the deportation operation, after Mass. Gov. Maura Healey has promised to use “every tool in the toolbox” to protect residents.

Officials elsewhere across the U.S. have made similar claims, but Hobbs’ comments are significant since it is not only a border state, but also a swing state that voted for Trump in the recent election.

Trump’s team have indicated they will carry out the plan, even without the support of those Democratic officials.

Tom Homan, who was appointed to be the “border czar” by President-elect Trump , said recently that those officials should get out of the way.

“If you don’t want to work with us, then get the hell out all the way. We’re going to do it,’ he said.