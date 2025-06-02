Boulder terror attack puts Biden-era immigration policies in the hot seat: ‘Must be fully reversed’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boulder, Colorado, terror attack suspect’s immigration history underscores national security concerns about immigration policies throughout the Biden administration.

Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, fired off on X about the terrorist attack.

“A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit. Suicidal migration must be fully reversed,” Miller posted.

Multiple Department of Homeland Security sources confirmed to Fox News on Sunday night that the suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, originated from Egypt and came to the United States through Los Angeles International Airport in August 2022 on a tourism visa that was good through Feb. 2023 but overstayed it.

He filed an asylum claim with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in September 2022, and he was given a work permit that lasted from March 2023 to March 2025 – meaning he was given the permit after his visa was overstayed in 2023 and then stayed past that work authorization this year.

The antisemitic terrorist attack resulted in eight injuries after the suspect allegedly set people on fire as they peacefully rallied on behalf of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. Soliman was heard yelling “Free Palestine” and other criticisms of Israel during the attack.

Leo Terrell, Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, said on X that one of the victims is a Holocaust survivor.

“She endured the worst evil in human history. She came to America seeking safety. And now, decades later, she’s victimized again by a terrorist screaming ‘Free Palestine,’” Terrell wrote.

In the halls of Congress, the attack raised newfound urgency on the reconciliation bill, which is meant to codify many aspects of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., posted on X, “Voters gave Donald Trump a mandate for mass deportation of illegals like this one but Democrats & courts are blocking every step of the way. ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ has $14B for mass deportation efforts & $50B to build the wall + secure our border. Can’t pass soon enough!”

Critics of Biden-era immigration policies have long sounded the alarm on the crime risks stemming from a high flow of migrants and a strain on immigration enforcement at the southern border and beyond.

However, there have also been terror concerns highlighted in the recent past by non-political officials. Although the Boulder suspect did not come through the southern border, Arizona port officials warned in Sept. 2023 that a lack of proper immigration enforcement at ports could lead to a heightened terror risk, The Center Square reported at the time.

Fox News Digital reported in Oct. 2024 that the 1.7 million migrants could potentially be a national security risk, according to a House Judiciary Committee report.

