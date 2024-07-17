Brother of ‘joyful’ mother of five rips Biden admin after she was allegedly killed by illegal immigrant

The family of a mother of five who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday night for having “opened our borders” to the man accused of killing her.

Michael Morin, the brother of Rachel Morin, spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Morin was killed in August after going out for a jog on a trail near her home in Maryland. Police found her body in a culvert, covered in bruises and with severe head trauma.

“Rachel, a joyful, accomplished athlete and mother of five was raped and murdered by a suspected illegal immigrant,” Michael Morin told the crowd at the Republican National Convention. “This was described as among the most brutal and violent offenses that has ever occurred in Harford County, Maryland history.”

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECTED IN MARYLAND MOM RACHEL MORIN’S MURDER FACES MAXIMUM PENALTY IF CONVICTED

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, faces a half-dozen charges, including first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping, in connection with Rachel Morin’s death. Officials said Martinez Hernandez, who has suspected gang ties, fled his home country in February 2023 after a warrant was issued for the murder of a woman there.

He made three unsuccessful attempts to enter the United States before making it across the border on Feb. 13, 2023 near El Paso, Texas, authorities said.

Rachel’s brother slammed those who advocate for open borders.

“Open borders are often portrayed as compassionate and virtuous. But there is nothing compassionate about allowing violent criminals into our country and robbing children of their mother,” he said.

He then criticized the Biden administration for its policies at the border.

RACHEL MORIN’S MOM RIPS BIDEN’S INDIFFERENCE TO BORDER CRISIS: HE’S IN AN ‘IVORY TOWER’

“Joe Biden and his designated border czar Kamala Harris opened our borders to him and others like him, empowering them to victimize the innocent,” he said.

He said they had not heard from the White House, but had heard from former President Donald Trump.

The speech came on day two of the RNC, where the theme was “Make America Secure Again.” Republicans repeatedly hammered the administration on the ongoing crisis at the southern border, accusing it of fueling the crisis by opening the border and rolling back Trump-era policies.

Before Morin spoke, attendees heard an emotional speech from Anne Fundner, a mother who lost her son to fentanyl.

The Biden administration says it has worked to solve the hemisphere-wide crisis, but has struggled because Congress has failed to provide funding and comprehensive immigration reform.

But it has pointed to reduced numbers since President Biden unveiled an executive order to limit some entries across the border last month. Since then, officials say, there has been a 50% drop in crossings.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.