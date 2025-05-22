Bruce Springsteen releases EP featuring anti-Trump rants from UK concert

Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen continued his criticism of President Donald Trump Wednesday by releasing a six-track digital extended play (EP) that included his political rants while performing in Manchester, United Kingdom, last week.

“The Boss” included four songs on the 31-minute EP, “Land of Hope & Dreams.” The songs included “Land of Hope and Dreams,” “Long Walk Home,” “My City of Ruins” and “Chimes of Freedom.”

All four songs were recorded live May 14, 2025, when Springsteen publicly lambasted Trump.

During his intro to “Land of Hope and Dreams,” Springsteen said it was great to be back in Manchester, calling on the “righteous power of art, of music, of rock and roll, in dangerous times.”

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” he said. “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring.”

Springsteen went on another political rant against Trump and the U.S. government before the E Street Band kicked into the song “My City of Ruins.”

“There’s some very weird, strange and dangerous s— going on out there right now,” Springsteen told the British crowd. “In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction and abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death.

“This is happening now,” he added. “In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and plural society. They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.”

Springsteen also accused the government of defunding American universities that “won’t bow down to their ideological demands.”

“They’re removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons,” he said. “This is all happening now. A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government. They have no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American.

“The America that I’ve sung to you about for 50 years is real and, regardless of its faults, is a great country with a great people,” Springsteen added. “So, we’ll survive this moment.”

The crowd responded with applause when Springsteen continued to pontificate his stance on the current administration.

The comments went viral last week, and Trump responded by slamming Springsteen and calling him “highly overrated” Friday.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.

“Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Springsteen declared last year that “I’ll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz” in the presidential election. Harris lost the race to Trump.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman, Lindsay Kornick and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.