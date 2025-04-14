Bukele says Trump has 350 million Americans to ‘liberate’ by ending crime, terrorism

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele told President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday that he has 350 million Americans to “liberate” by ending crime and terrorism in the United States.

Trump also referenced how the left has pushed for biological men to compete in women’s sports.

“Do you allow your men in women’s sports? Do you allow men to box women?” Trump asked Bukele.

The president of El Salvador remarked, “That’s violence.”

