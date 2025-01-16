Burgum grilled on environmental issues targeted by Trump during confirmation hearing: ‘Drill, baby, drill’

Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, President-elect Trump’s nominee for interior secretary, was pressed by the Senate on his environmental agenda and whether his mission aligns with that of Trump, who plans to overturn many environmental rules and regulations enacted under the Biden administration.

A confirmation hearing was held by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Thursday for Burgum, a 2024 presidential candidate who was tapped to lead the department that manages public land, wildlife and natural resources.

“This is a guy who really fits this job,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said as he introduced Burgum, who grew up in Arthur, North Dakota.

Democrats focused their questioning on whether Burgum aligns with Trump’s stance on wind farming and electric vehicles, while Republicans asked about his commitment to forest management, increasing energy production and resurrecting interest in nuclear energy.

TRUMP ENERGY NOMINEE HECKLED BY CLIMATE PROTESTERS, DERIDED BY DEM SENATOR AS ‘ENTHUSIAST FOR FOSSIL FUELS’

“When energy production is restricted in America, it doesn’t reduce demand. It just shifts production to countries like Russia and Iran, whose autocratic leaders not only don’t care at all about the environment, but they use their revenues from energy sales to fund wars against us and our allies,” Burgum said in his opening statement.

“President Trump’s energy dominance vision will end those wars abroad and will make life more affordable for every family in America by driving down inflation.

DEMS BLAME LA FIRE ON ‘CLIMATE CHANGE’ DESPITE CITY CUTTING FIRE DEPARTMENT BUDGET

“And President Trump will achieve those goals while championing clean air, clean water and protecting our beautiful lands.”

The Biden administration has enacted recent policies keeping animals on the endangered species list and blocking coal mining and liquefied natural gas exports (LNG). Republicans asked Burgum about his approach to these specific Biden-era policies, which he agreed are policies that should be reevaluated.

Burgum told lawmakers that, if confirmed, his agenda would be anchored by two issues — national security and the economy.

“Without baseload, we’re going to lose the AI (artificial intelligence) arms race to China,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, using a phrase coined by the incoming president, asked the interior nominee if he is going to “drill, baby, drill” after claiming Trump wants to drill in national parks.

“As part of my sworn duty, I’ll follow the law and follow the Constitution. And so you can count on that,” Burgum responded. “And I have not heard of anything about President Trump wanting to do anything other than advancing energy production for the benefit of the American people.”

President-elect Trump recently suggested his administration could introduce policy to block all new wind energy projects, a topic raised by Democratic Sen. Angus King of Maine, who applauded Burgum for having “all of the above energy strategy” during the hearing.

Asked if he will commit to current wind projects, Burgum said, “I’m not familiar with every project that the interior has underway, but I’ll certainly be taking a look at all of those.”

“President Trump’s been very clear in his statements that he’s concerned about the significant amount of tax incentives that have gone towards some forms of energy, that have helped exacerbate this imbalance that we’re seeing right now,” Burgum said in reference to Trump raising the issue of subsidies for wind energy projects.

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada asked if Burgum would support repealing credits for electric vehicles, which could reportedly be axed by Trump during his upcoming term.

“I support economics and markets,” Burgum responded, highlighting the costs of EVs compared to liquid fuel with zero carbon.

Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana, the former secretary of interior during Trump’s first term, told Fox News he is “very confident” Burgum will be confirmed for the top administration post.