Byron Donalds’ wife decries ‘racist attacks’ from the left: ‘Cry harder, haters’

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds’ wife decried the “racist attacks” she and her husband endure from the left, telling the “haters” to “cry harder.”

Erika Donalds, who is White, tweeted screenshots of online users attacking her over her skin color on Wednesday, pushing back on the racially-motivated online attacks over her marriage to a Black Republican lawmaker.

“Byron and I have been together for 23+ years, and the most racist attacks we experience are always from the left,” she wrote.

“They can’t accept that a free thinking black man achieves success on his own merits, and they sure as heck can’t stand that he’s married to me!” Donalds continued. “Cry harder, haters.”

The screenshots Donalds included shared attacks on her based on her race, with one user writing she looked up the Republican congressman and said she “should have known your wife was White.”

“I’m not a racists (sic), but…” the user wrote in the post about the congressional wife’s race.

“Surprise surprise, his wife is… nevermind,” another user wrote. A third user tweeted, “No surprise he has a snowflake for a wife.”

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed,” a fourth user wrote. “Seen his wife? I’m not surprised.”

Other users attacked Donalds as a “prop” — similar to the racially-charged attack against the Black Republican congressman by progressive Democrat Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri during the House speaker votes — and another asking if Erika was failed Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s “wife.”

Harrison Fields, a spokesperson for Donalds, told Fox News Digital “the congressman stands by his wife and denounces the blatant racism being thrown at them.”

The attacks come as the Florida congressman ascends to the influential House Republican Steering Committee, which determines committee assignments

The committee’s purpose is to assign fellow Republicans to other House committees. Donalds noted that his appointment to the Steering Committee was an important step to having “more [Republican] voices on more committees.”

Donalds was among a group of 20 hardline Republicans who refused to vote for McCarthy after he initially voted in his favor. He then switched to support Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, before his fellow Republicans nominated him for the role.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed reporting.