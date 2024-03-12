California bill would extend legal aid to illegal immigrants convicted of violent felonies

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A bill introduced in the California state assembly would extend taxpayer-funded legal aid to illegal immigrants convicted of violent or serious felonies, with the Democratic lawmaker who introduced it saying it would be a step forward for racial justice.

The Representation, Equity and Protections (REP) for all Immigrants Act would remove restrictions on grant funds to provide immigration-related legal services to those convicted of violent or serious felonies, according to the official summary of the bill.

The funds would come from the One California program, which provides $45 million in grants each year for nonprofits to provide free immigration legal services, and to conduct “education and outreach” in “immigrant communities.” The funding is intended to help those who cannot otherwise afford an attorney.

ILLEGAL BROTHER OF LAKEN RILEY MURDER SUSPECT LINKED TO VENEZUELAN CRIME GANG: DOJ

The services include legal representation, including those facing deportation, and also those applying for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, naturalizing and Temporary Protected Status (TPS). But it currently bars those funds from being used for those convicted of certain crimes.

The bill, introduced by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D), would end those restrictions and also update the program to expand the services that can be provided to include interpreters, social services and litigation costs.

In a press release, his office said that “the program has failed to match California’s commitment to equity, as the program prohibits funds from being used to assist certain individuals who had past interactions with the criminal legal system.”

Jones-Sawyer said it would provide equal access to immigration services.

“For as long as I have been in state office, I have worked towards ensuring people are given a second chance and have championed efforts to prevent people from being treated as second-class individuals,” he said in a statement. “The REP for All Immigrants Act ensures racial justice and truly equitable access to crucial immigration services for all – not some.”

The bill also drew significant support from a number of immigrant activist groups who voiced their support of the legislation.

MAYORKAS CALLS POLICY TO LET 30K MIGRANTS FLY IN EACH MONTH A ‘KEY ELEMENT’ OF BORDER PLAN AFTER LEGAL WIN

“We eagerly and proudly champion the protection of human rights, civil rights, and racial justice for all immigrants. The recent reintroduction of the REP4All bill is a significant stride forward, and we are proud to support this crucial legislation that plays a pivotal role in safeguarding immigrants from deportation, ensuring access to legal representation, and addressing racial injustices in California,” Camila Alvarez, Legal Director at Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) said. “CARECEN stands with all immigrants, recognizing that every individual deserves legal representation, security, and the chance for prosperity, regardless of their past history.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it also drew significant opposition from Republicans in the chamber, Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez called the bill “completely unacceptable.”

“Why do they want to prioritize immigrant rapists & murderers over everyone else??” she asked.