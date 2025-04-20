California career politician Barbara Lee wins mayor race in embattled Oakland

Former Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., defeated former Oakland City Council member Loren Taylor in Oakland’s special election for mayor, following months of uncertainty for the struggling city.

While Taylor made inroads as a relative political outsider with campaign finance reports revealing he outraised the career California politician, Lee was ultimately triumphant following Friday’s ranked choice tallies.

The race for mayor had been too close to call on Tuesday night following Oakland’s April 15 special election as Taylor maintained a slight lead over Lee, with just over a thousand more votes in his favor. Oakland follows a ranked choice voting system, where candidates with the least votes are eliminated as voters’ backup choices get a boost in the tally.

The liberal-run city has had four different mayors in a four-month period after Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled this November and subsequently indicted on eight counts of bribery. Oakland has been without a clear leader this year as the city continues to grapple with ongoing crises.

Taylor’s campaign to finish out Thao’s term was aimed at shaking up the political “status quo” and restoring Oaklanders’ faith in their politicians after months of uncertainty. Taylor’s policy platform highlighted public safety initiatives, budget stabilization to avoid bankruptcy, anti-corruption and increased efficiency at City Hall, tackling homelessness and boosting the local economy.

There were 5,490 homeless individuals in Oakland in 2024, a 9% increase since 2022, according to Alameda County Health’s January 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) report.

While the Oakland Police Department reported a decrease in violent crime in 2024, 2025 began with a crime surge, including five recorded homicides within a 48-hour period. By Jan. 3, The San Francisco Chronicle reported Oakland’s third homicide of the year and seventh since Dec. 30, 2024.

Oakland’s staggering $129.8 million budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2024-25 forced some Oakland firehouses to close their doors earlier this year, but the City Council was able to pass a resolution to reopen those firehouses earlier this year.

“Oaklanders are frustrated,” Taylor told Fox News Digital in an interview ahead of the special election. “We are upset that we have not been getting what we deserve, what we should be getting from our local government. The status quo continues to fail us when we see crime rates rising out of control, we see homelessness still growing when it’s shrinking in neighboring cities, we see our city facing the largest fiscal budget deficit in our history – a number of failures that show that what we have is not working.”

Lee touted a long list of political endorsements during her campaign and had the name recognition that landed her a victory. She lost the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate last year to her former colleague in the House, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“Barbara Lee is meeting voters every day in their living rooms, at their doors and at community events. She hears their priorities loud and clear – she is running to be a mayor who can make Oakland safer, address the fiscal crisis and root out corruption. That is why her 100-day plan tackles public safety, homelessness, good governance and economic opportunity head on,” a spokesperson for Lee’s campaign told Fox News Digital ahead of the special election.

Lee’s spokesperson reiterated Lee’s endorsements, including “seven former mayors and city administrators, virtually every member of the city council as well as the city’s business chamber.” =

Lee vowed to bring a “fresh perspective” to Oakland’s City Hall, and she accused Taylor of helping “make the bad decisions that shaped the city.”