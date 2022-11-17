California Democrat Mike Levin wins re-election in 49th Congressional District

The Associated Press projects that Democratic incumbent Rep. Mike Levin will win his bid for re-election in California’s 49th Congressional District against Republican candidate Brian Maryott in a close midterms House race.

Levin and Maryott emerged victorious in California’s top-two primary. In the top-two primary system, which the state adopted in 2010, all candidates appear on the same ballot, and the top two candidates move onto the general election, regardless of their party.

For several months, Cook Political Report labeled the midterm race between the two “lean democratic.” As the election inched closer, the political handicapper switched its rating to “toss-up.”

Tuesday marked the third time the two candidates ran against each other after facing off in both 2018 and 2020.

Levin, a former environmental attorney supports codifying federal protections for abortion. He also named climate change and veteran benefits as two top priorities.

Maryott, businessman and former San Juan Capistrano Mayor, emphasized border security and inflation throughout the election cycle, advocating for increased funding at the border and touting his background as a financial planner as evidence of his ability to fix the district’s economic issues.