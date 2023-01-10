California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter announces 2024 Senate run for Sen. Feinstein’s seat

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter, who currently represents California’s 47th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that she is entering the Golden State’s 2024 Senate race

The announcement comes before Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has represented California in the Senate since 1992, has made any announcement about whether she will seek re-election in 2024 when her current term expires.

In a clip shared to social media, Porter, who won re-election to her House seat in the November midterm elections, said: “We’re living through a time of extraordinary change. I’m Katie Porter. Change can be electrifying and exhilarating, but change can also be disruptive — like the constant assault on our democracy and the dangerous imbalance in our economy.”

REP. KATIE PORTER USED RACIST LANGUAGE, ‘RIDICULED PEOPLE FOR REPORTING SEXUAL HARASSMENT,’ EX-STAFFER CLAIMS

“The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has to often made the United States Senate the place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded, and our democracy gets rigged, especially in times like these,” she added.

Pointing to herself as a voice for residents in California, Porter said California “needs a warrior in Washington.”

“I don’t do Congress the way others often do,” she claimed. “I use whatever power I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.”