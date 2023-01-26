California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff to run for US Senate seat held by Feinstein
California Rep. Adam Schiff on Thursday announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
“We’re in the fight of our lives–a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator,” Schiff tweeted, sharing a video announcing his campaign.
Schiff joins Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who announced she is running for the seat earlier this month.
Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced plans to run for re-election.
This is a developing story and will be updated.