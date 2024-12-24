California Gov. Newsom’s team considering ways to help illegal immigrants ahead of second Trump admin: report

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is reportedly considering a plan to help illegal immigrants and their families threatened by president-elect Trump’s mass deportation plan.

A draft of the plan obtained by POLITICO, titled “Immigrant Support Network Concept,” proposes the creation of an Immigrant Support Network comprised of regional hubs to “connect at-risk individuals, their families, and communities with community systems — such as legal services, schools, labor unions, local governments, etc.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Trump’s representatives. Newsom’s office told Fox News Digital that the draft was prepared by the California Department of Social Services and has not yet been reviewed in Sacramento.

“This document is an internal and deliberative draft document meant for internal discussions as part of a number of possible considerations given the incoming federal administration’s public remarks,” Scott Murray, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs and Outreach Programs for the Department of Social Services, told Fox News Digital in a statement. “It is not a final proposal.”

The draft is part of an effort by California leaders to prepare for a second Trump administration. After Trump was elected, Newsom called a special legislative session and talked of a $25 million “Trump-proof” legal defense fund.

In addition, state lawmakers were lobbying for additional funds.

Senate Budget Chair Scott Wiener proposed legislation seeking $60 million, including funds to create an immigrant detention representation and coordination program, Politico reported.

Under the draft, the state Social Services Department would give state funds to eligible nonprofits and take on administrative duties for the hubs.

The draft does not indicate how much funding the plan requires. However, it said the funds would go toward “community outreach, partnership, legal services staffing positions, and approved administrative costs associated with hub operations,” the Politico report said.

California currently faces a $68 billion budget deficit, according to the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office.

“The administration continues to collaborate with the Legislature to finalize a thoughtful special session funding proposal, which is on track to be signed into law before January 20, 2025,” department spokesperson Theresa Mier told the publication.