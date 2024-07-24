California Republicans warn Newsom his oil refining ‘phase-out’ endangers military readiness

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly half of California’s Republican congressional delegation sent a letter Tuesday warning Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stringent fossil fuel policies endanger national security in part due to the Golden State’s military prominence.

The letter, led by Rep. David Valadao of the San Joaquin Valley, expressed “grave concerns” that Newsom’s “deliberate… hamstring[ing]” of oil refining hurts not only California taxpayers but the U.S. military.

Valadao said the state has more than two dozen active military installations that rely on fossil fuels like petroleum and oil, and that without California at a fuller refining capacity, those installations must rely on foreign sources.

“[S]hould your administration continue down this path of shortsighted energy management, we can expect the state’s military installations – as well as other first lines of defense – to be entirely dependent upon foreign fuels by the midcentury,” the letter reads.

LAWMAKERS WARN EPA’S CLEAN POWER PLAN 2.0 COULD HAVE CATASTROPHIC IMPACT ON ELECTRIC GRID

The letter — also signed by Reps. Ken Calvert, Young Kim, Jay Obernolte and John Duarte — said California now hosts only nine remaining oil refineries and cited a 2021 Newsom memo seeking to “phase-out oil extraction.”

That memo denoted a 2045 deadline to halt all production, with the letter noting there is no contingency policy in place if residents continue their daily usage of 1.8 million barrels.

“When we depend on foreign oil, we are all too vulnerable to global supply disruptions and price spikes, which significantly impacts our economy and our ability to maintain a strong military presence,” the letter warned.

“By increasing our domestic energy production and reducing our reliance on foreign oil, we can protect ourselves against these risks and ensure that we have a stable and reliable energy source.”

EPA SUED OVER ‘CAPRICIOUS’ BIG-RIG EMISSIONS STANDARDS

The missive acknowledged Newsom’s quest to shift the state to green-sourced electrical power, but added a balance must be struck until such infrastructure is tested and available.

It also warned of potential catastrophe for both the military and civilian populations in California, as photographs of signage depicting gas prices there topping $6 and $7 per gallon have gone viral in recent years.

“Your call to prematurely end the fossil fuel industry in our state not only has serious consequences for the military infrastructure in California, but it is a potential catastrophe for the future lack of affordability and availability of transportation fuels,” the letter read, as photographs of $6 per gallon California gas prices often make national headlines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The letter went on to demand Newsom provide related information to lawmakers by Sept. 1, including whether and what strategies are in place to ensure energy sourcing to military installations remains operational.

The lawmakers also requested Newsom answer for the 55,000 fossil fuel industry jobs that could be displaced, as well as how to help Californians deal with expected price spikes and reliance on foreign oil sources.

In response to the letter, Newsom spokesperson Alex Stack criticized Republicans for doing “anything for their Big Oil donors.” “They should do their own research first,” he said.

“California gas prices are the lowest in three years and our new price gouging accountability measures will help save money at the pump. At the same time, the Department of Defense has elevated climate change as a national security priority and outlined the strategic need for clean energy – both of which California is leading on and providing the innovations that our military partners will utilize for our country’s national security.”

There are 40 Democrats and 12 Republicans in Congress representing California.