California reverses COVID vaccine requirement for students as it ends Newsom emergency declaration

California officials confirmed Friday that children will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend schools.

Nearly all restrictions put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom have been lifted and the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration officially ends on Feb. 28.

However, the policy – first put in place in 2021 – had come from the Department of Public Health was not impacted by the emergency declaration lifting.

“CDPH is not currently exploring emergency rulemaking to add COVID-19 to the list of required school vaccinations, but we continue to strongly recommend COVID-19 immunization for students and staff to keep everyone safer in the classroom,” the department said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “Any changes to required K-12 immunizations are properly addressed through the legislative process.”

California was the first state to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

Most states did not follow California’s lead when it came to instituting a vaccine mandate for public schools.

However, schools in the District of Columbia plan to require the vaccine starting in the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.