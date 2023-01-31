California school district to raise Black Lives Matter flag for Black History month

The San Diego Unified School District is holding a ceremony to raise the Black Lives Matter flag in honor of Black History Month.

In a tweet, the district said that the ceremony will take place on Feb. 1 and is open to all students, community members, and staff.

“In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, San Diego Unified students from across the district will raise the Black Lives Matter flag to signify our shared commitment to creating a just, equitable, and empathetic world,” the tweet states.

This isn’t the first time the district has raised the Black Lives Matter flag. In February 2021, the district also raised the Black Lives Matter flag in honor of Black History month.

A tweet shows the flag flying over the district’s central office, below the United States and California flag.

In June 2020, the district flew flags representing Black Lives Matter, LGBT pride, and transgender movements.

A video from the flag-raising ceremony shows a child assisting an adult in raising all three flags

“Representing the longstanding intersection of Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQIA+ civil rights movement, a widespread spirit of civic action is taking place throughout San Diego Unified during Pride Month, triggered in part by the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer,” the district wrote in a press release.

San Diego Unified Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.