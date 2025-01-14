California wildfires prompt House Republican talks on conditioning aid: ‘A pound of flesh’

As wildfires rage in California, Republicans in Washington have begun discussing whether to condition federal aid on changes to policies they blame for the blazes.

“It’s part of the discussion right now,” Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital. “People are unwilling to just stroke a check for something that, quite honestly, they still have a lot of questions. And obviously, the fires are still burning, so we don’t even know what the total is going to be at the end of the day.”

The Los Angeles area has been grappling with multiple deadly wildfires in recent days, with nearly 100,000 Californians under evacuation orders.

Officials are far from knowing what the final damage estimates will be, as well as how much additional funding will need to be approved by Congress.

But a broad cross-section of Republicans are already blaming the Democratic stronghold state’s policies and management for exacerbating the issue.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of questions raised about it, but we also want to work cooperatively with, you know, everybody on both sides of the aisle,” House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., said when asked about conditioning aid. “But I think that’s just the reality. There’s gonna be some questions we’ll be asking.”

Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., chairman of the House Financial Services Committee’s subcommittee on housing and insurance, said it was too early to be discussing possible specific conditions but criticized California’s home insurance policies.

“I think there’s real issues… For far too long, California state laws have been pushing out insurers from that state, making it even harder to get home insurance,” Flood told Fox News Digital.

“I think California’s got to do a couple of things. They have to demonstrate that they are going to create an environment where home insurance, housing insurance, is reflected in the risk, that they understand the risk, and they are pricing accordingly. And then, as it relates to forestry management, I think there’s a lot of members of Congress who will wanna say, ‘How did this happen? What kind of policies led to this?’”

Meanwhile, members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, who typically are adamant about steep cuts to offset any supplemental government spending, are no different on California’s fires.

“It’s got to be more than paid for. They’ve got to own it,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told reporters. “California has never been exactly the most conservative state in terms of spending. We’ve got to get a pound of flesh on any dollar spent on California, in my opinion.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who also sits on the House Appropriations Committee, told Fox News Digital, “Why would we continue to fund the same policies that caused the problem? I mean, seriously, why would you do that?”

California Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., did not explicitly rule out conditioning aid but said people needed help as soon as possible.

“California needs to change the way it approaches issues of water, forest management, and not to mention a lot of other things. I think that absolutely we need to demand those changes take place. At the same time, folks who are suffering, who have lost everything, lost their homes, lost their communities, we need to get them help, and we need to get them help… as soon as possible, and we shouldn’t let anything stand in the way,” he said.

Not all Republicans are on board, however. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., whose own home state has seen a fair share of natural disasters, told Huffington Post, “I think we ought to do aid the way we do everybody else.”

But the idea has gained traction with the highest levels of GOP leadership — including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who first floated conditional disaster aid to reporters Monday.

“It appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty. And in many respects, and that’s something that has to be factored in,” Johnson said. “I think there should probably be conditions on that aid. That’s my personal view. We’ll see what the consensus is.”

Democrats, meanwhile, have vehemently attacked the idea.

“Conditioning aid for suffering people who have paid beyond their fair share in federal taxes is uniquely reprehensible, even for my colleagues across the aisle,” Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., wrote on X.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday. “I just want to say it is outrageous for Speaker Johnson to try to tie conditions onto this disaster relief or to tie disaster aid to unrelated concepts like the debt ceiling. We should not be leveraging the pain and suffering of our fellow Americans to try to force through policy changes.”