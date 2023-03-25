Canadian lawmakers laugh after Biden accidentally applauds China: ‘You can tell what I’m thinking’

President Biden accidentally commended China instead of Canada while praising the nation’s stance on migration on Friday.

Biden made the gaffe during a speech at the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa while he was discussing U.S. immigration policies.

“In the United States, we’re expanding legal pathways for migration, to seek safety and humanitarian…humanitarian basis, while discouraging unlawful migration that feeds exploitation and human trafficking,” the president began.

“So today, I applaud China for stepping out…excuse me, I applaud Canada,” Biden stumbled while Canadian Members of Parliament laughed.

“You can tell what I’m thinking…about China. I won’t get into that yet,” Biden said. “I applaud Canada’s stepping up of similar programs.”

Biden did not reference China again during his address to Parliament, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted China’s competitive edge before Biden began speaking.

“Economic policy is climate policy is security policy, with growing competition, including from an increasingly assertive China,” Trudeau said. “There’s no doubt why it matters that we turn to each other now to build up a North American market on everything from semiconductors to solar panel batteries.”

Biden’s speech comes as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate. Chinese officials threatened the U.S. Navy with “serious consequences” on Friday after an American warship was spotted in the South China Sea.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a statement, but has not heard back.