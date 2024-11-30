Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago amid steep tariff threats: report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has flown to Florida to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products.

A person familiar with the matter said Trudeau will have dinner with Trump. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc accompanied Trudeau on the trip. Trudeau’s visit comes days after Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on the first day of his presidency over failures by both nations to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from those countries into the United States.

“Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border,” he wrote Monday on Truth Social. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.”

On Wednesday, Trump spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. He said Sheinbaum agreed to “stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States,” following a productive discussion over the phone.

Sheinbaum has promised to raise tariffs on U.S. goods if Trump followed through with his threat.

Trump has previously urged America’s neighbors to the north and south to do more to prevent illegal migration into the U.S. and to combat the flow of illegal drugs, in particular fentanyl.

Shortly after Trump’s tariff promises, Canadian officials said the country places the “highest priority” on border security.

“Our relationship today is balanced and mutually beneficial, particularly for American workers,” Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a joint statement. “Today, Canada buys more from the United States than China, Japan, France, and the U.K. combined. Canada is essential to US domestic energy supply, and last year 60 percent of U.S. crude oil imports originated in Canada.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.