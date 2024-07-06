Capitol Police investigating after pro-Israel House Dem says DC office was vandalized

U.S. Capitol Police have launched an investigation after a House Democrat said his office was vandalized on the Fourth of July.

Rep. Brad Scheider, D-Ill., one of the most staunchly pro-Israel lawmakers in the House Democratic Caucus, posted a photo on X showing printouts depicting Israeli hostages being held by Hamas strewn across the hallway in the Cannon House Office Building.

“My Capitol office was vandalized yesterday in a vile act of hate in which the posters of the more than 100 people still held hostage in Gaza (including 8 Americans) were ripped from the wall, shredded and tossed across the hallway,” Schneider, who is Jewish, wrote Friday.

“This was a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country’s Independence Day. Sadly, it was but one of many hateful, un-American actions that took place across the country on the day we celebrate freedom and democracy.”

Schneider also pointed out that dozens of anti-Israel protesters showed up at his family’s home last weekend “banging drums, blowing horns and screaming antisemitic chants” at around 2:30 a.m.

“These actions don’t advance peace,” he wrote on X. “Instead, they play directly into the hands of Hamas terrorists enabling them to continue to hold hostage not only those they kidnapped from Israel, but all civilians in Gaza as well.”

“We are aware and investigating,” U.S. Capitol Police said of the matter. “To protect the investigation, we cannot provide any more information at this time.”

Pro-Israel Democrats have faced intense backlash from progressives within their own party due to their support for Israel.

Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack in southern Israel and the Israeli government’s response, including the invasion of Gaza, have revealed prominent fractures on the left, with a growing chorus of progressives attacking more traditional Democrats for wanting to uphold ties with Israel’s conservative government.

In February, a protester defaced the Brooklyn office of another Jewish House Democrat, Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., with what appeared to be red paint, according to the New York Post.

A month earlier, protesters attempted to forcibly break into the district office of Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., while staffers were inside blockading the doors, according to Jewish Insider.

Pro-cease-fire protesters also clashed with police in November last year in a tense demonstration outside Democratic National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill while elected Democrat leaders were inside.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report