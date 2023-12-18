Car plows into vehicle in Biden motorcade near Delaware campaign headquarters

A car smashed into a parked SUV that was part of President Biden’s motorcade near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday evening.

The sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle being used to close off intersections as a visibly stunned President Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV.

The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had just finished a meal with members of his re-election team at the time of the incident, according to the White House pool report.

Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. Neither the president nor the first lady were harmed.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Secret Service and the Biden campaign for comment.