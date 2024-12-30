Carter’s death spurs outpouring of tributes from state leaders of both parties: ‘A servant’s heart’

Former President Jimmy Carter, the first U.S. commander-in-chief to reach the age of 100, was fondly remembered by state leaders across the political spectrum after his passing.

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement that he, first lady Marty Kemp and their children “join all Georgians and the entire nation in mourning the loss of former President Jimmy Carter.”

“As the only American president thus far to come from Georgia, he showed the world the impact our state and its people have on the country. And as a son of Plains, he always valued Georgians and the virtues of our state, choosing to return to his rural home after his time in public office,” Kemp said.

Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a top potential contender to replace the term-limited Kemp in 2026, added in his own tribute that Georgia, the nation and world “lost a man who exemplified what it means to be a public servant and to put the needs of others before your own.”

Jones said he once met the Carters and described them as kind and accepting.

Georgia State Senate Leader John F. Kennedy, R-Fort Valley, said Carter’s life was “largely defined by his servant’s heart” and “steadfast commitment to our country and state.”

“The lord has called home his good and faithful servant,” added Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Effingham.

To the White House, he brought “pragmatic wisdom of a peanut farmer, work ethic of a homebuilder and unyielding faith of a Sunday School teacher,” he added.

Former two-time Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams said Carter “lived a life of courage, fortitude, kindness and grace.”

“He was a giant who never saw anyone as smaller than himself. Whether at a Boys & Girls Club banquet or when he sponsored a medical clinic for the uninsured in his corner of rural Georgia, he lived James 2:17 each day,” said Abrams.

Outside the late Democrat’s home state, tributes poured in from all 49 others.

In neighboring North Carolina, Democratic Governor-elect Josh Stein called the late president a “principled man” who “represented the best of America: guided by faith and service and dedicated to our nation’s promise.”

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey noted that Carter grew up not far from the Yellowhammer State line, and praised the Democrat for his Navy service and work in taking over his family’s peanut farm after his father, James Sr., died.

“Jimmy Carter not only lived the longest of any former U.S. President, but his life also brought greater dignity to the presidency,” Ivey said in a statement.

“President Carter lived a great life marked by service to his country. Volunteering his time to build homes for those in need well into his 90s,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican.

West Virginia’s Democratic Party chairman, state Del. Mike Pushkin added that Carter’s legacy is one of “humility, integrity and relentless service.”

“He taught us that true leadership is not about power, but about lifting others up and making the world a better place. His work continues to inspire generations of Americans to engage in public service and to strive for a more just and equitable society,” said Pushkin, D-Kanawha.

Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement that America lost a “great man, compassionate leader and true humanitarian.”

“In everything he did, President Carter put service above self. He believed fiercely in lifting up others and lending a hand to those in need – an example for all of us to follow,” McKee said. “We thank President Carter for his service to our nation and dedicating his life to making the world a better place.”

One rising star in Carter’s party ordered flags across his state at half-staff Monday.

“President Jimmy Carter was a humble, generous, and admirable public servant — both as our president and in his years after as a citizen in service,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

In the current president’s home state, outgoing Delaware Gov. John Carney called Carter a “champion for peace and human rights.”

Delaware Gov.-elect Matt Meyer wrote on X that Carter’s life “left an indelible mark on the world.”

“[W]hat made him truly extraordinary was his humility and compassion,” Meyer said.

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Carter “a truly moral man.”

“His innate humanity, his humility, his devotion to serving his community and his country, and his belief that the world could live in peace is the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.”

In California, potential 2028 presidential candidate Gov. Gavin Newsom also paid his respects.

“Jennifer and I join the country and the world in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter, a tireless champion for human rights and democracy whose unparalleled life of service made the world a better place,” he said.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that Carter proved “good people, wanting nothing more than to do good – can excel in politics and life.”

Thousands of miles to the west, Hawaii Democratic Gov. Josh Green said the people of his state “send our Aloha and heartfelt condolences to the Carter ‘ohana during this difficult time.”

“President Jimmy Carter truly exemplified what it meant to live a life full of service,” added Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, another likely 2028 Democratic hopeful.

“His towering legacy of compassion for others set a standard that will always be remembered,” the Hyatt Hotels heir added.