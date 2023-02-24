Casey DeSantis is rethinking ‘Florida’s approach to combating cancer’ after her own battle with the disease

Casey DeSantis, wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is making strides in the advancement of cancer research by using innovative strategies to combat cancer and give hope to those battling with the disease.

On Thursday, she unveiled the Cancer Connect Collaborative, an initiative that will “assemble a team of medical professionals to analyze and rethink Florida’s approach to combating cancer,” according to a press release.

The new program is an expansion of Cancer Collect, an initiative started by DeSantis in August 2022 that seeks to educate cancer patients and survivors on research, treatments, and initiatives.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis, government in Florida is working for people in practical, meaningful ways,” saidCasey DeSantis during a roundtable Thursday. “Today, that continues in the battle against cancer.

“The Cancer Connect Collaborative will analyze and rethink the way Florida approaches cancer research, diagnosis, and treatments — through incentivizing proven and promising approaches to cancer care while reducing the role of bureaucratic red tape and special interests. This collaborative will chart a course of action that will lead the nation and ultimately save lives,” she continued.

DeSantis announced her battle with breast cancer in October 2021, but after months of treatment and chemotherapy, Florida’s first lady was declared cancer free in February 2022.

Since her diagnosis, DeSantis has been dedicated to advancing cancer research and working to “solidify Florida as the top state in the nation for cancer care.”

“I believe Florida has lead on so many issues, in so many ways and we really are the envy of the nation. And we are going to do the exact same when it comes to treating, preventing, and giving people hope in the fight against cancer,” she said announcing the Cancer Connect Collaborative

In a campaign ad last fall, titled “That Is Who Ron DeSantis Is,” Casey gave an emotional testimony and detailed how her husband supported her and their family throughout her battle with cancer.

“He was there to pick me off the ground when I couldn’t stand. He was there to fight for me when. I couldn’t fight for myself. That’s who Ron DeSantis is,” she said.

Ron DeSantis is one of the leading potential contenders in the 2024 presidential race, though he has not yet announced whether he will run.