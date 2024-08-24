Chicago schools slammed for delayed calendar, encouraging student attendance at DNC

Chicago’s school district is facing criticism for delaying the academic year start by a week — with detractors arguing that it’s a politically motivated move. Students were regularly scheduled to return to school on Monday.

The School Year 2025 (SY25) calendar published by the district depicted 176 full-student-attendance days, beginning Monday and ending June 12, 2025. In its reasoning for the delay, the district cited the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and its estimated 75,000 visitors drawn to the city.

The school district said that the respite will allow students the time to “attend, volunteer, and participate in the civic process of hosting the convention.”

That highlight irked several education experts and lawmakers, who also pointed out American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union boss Randi Weingarten was a featured keynote speaker during a Monday panel by the DNC Climate Council.

“Join us for an electric meeting with Biden-Harris climate wins, new polling data, panels and presentations!” the advertisement for the breakout session read.

Doug Mayer, spokesman for the Public Labor Unions Accountability Committee, said Thursday that the Chicago district’s decision to delay the school year for the DNC is a “clear example of what happens when the Public Sector Unions gain too much power.”

“Instead of prioritizing students’ education, decisions are driven by political agendas,” Mayer said. “This overreach harms our kids and underscores the dangers of allowing unions to dictate what’s best for our students.”

Critics also highlighted education-related claims being made from the DNC dais itself.

House Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn of South Carolina was lambasted on X for claiming, “Thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we reopened our schools.”

Mayer’s group went further, publishing a new TV spot called “teacher’s pets” that labeled the Democratic ticket “champions” for the teachers unions’ agenda and “shutting kids out of school” during the pandemic.

Rep. Darin LaHood, an Illinois Republican who represents the western exurbs of Chicago, said the city and teachers unions are placing their political interests above students.

That, he added, further makes the case for more school choice programs in the Land of Lincoln and nationwide.

“The hypocrisy of Chicago politicians and the teachers unions to keep students out of class to appease their friends at the DNC is astounding,” LaHood said. “Illinois students still lag behind because of Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID lockdowns in 2020.” The governor characterized such restrictions as protecting students and the public.

The American Federation for Children’s Corey DeAngelis, who focuses on school choice and education issues, slammed the Windy City’s district over the situation:

“Chicago Democrats, owned by the control freaks at the teachers unions, continue allowing kids to be denied an education. They always put politics before the needs of children and their families,” said DeAngelis, who also works with the Cato Institute.

DeAngelis argued that the delayed calendar, coupled with suggestions that children be drawn into partisan politicking at the DNC, is why school choice is such an important issue.

“Parents should be able to take their children’s education dollars to schools that actually care about them. Only then will the school system have an incentive to do the right thing and cater to the needs of families as opposed to the other way around,” he said.

A source familiar with Chicago and its school system pointed out the district currently faces a reported $500 million deficit, and drew attention to press claims that teachers unions “govern” Chicago — as Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson was previously a local teachers union organizer.

In that regard, DeAngelis condemned Chicago politicians writ large for allowing “power-hungry teachers unions” to “lock kids out of school for years starting in 2020.”

“Now, they’re prioritizing their friends at the DNC over the kids. They’ll find any excuse to put kids last, and it’s a disgrace,” he said.

Johnson declined comment for purposes of this story.

Fox News Digital reached out to Weingarten, via the AFT, but did not receive a response.

Representatives for Chicago Public Schools also did not respond to a request for comment.