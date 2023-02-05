Chinese spy balloons over US during Trump admin ‘discovered after’ he left office: Senior Biden official

Information suggesting that Chinese spy balloons traveled over the continental United States during the Trump administration was “discovered after” former President Trump left office, a senior administration official told Fox News.

A defense official on Saturday said Chinese spy balloons briefly traveled over the United States at least three times during the Trump administration.

TRUMP, TOP NATIONAL SECURITY OFFICIALS REFUTE CLAIM THAT CHINESE SPY BALLOONS TRANSITED US UNDER LAST ADMIN

Former President Trump and a number of his top national security and defense officials refuted the claim, telling Fox News Digital that it “never happened.”

But on Sunday, a senior administration official told Fox News Digital that “U.S. intelligence, not the Biden administration” assesses that “PRC government surveillance balloons transited the continental U.S. briefly at least three times during the prior administration and once that we know of at the beginning of this administration, but never for this duration of time.”

The official told Fox News that “this information was discovered after the [Trump] administration left.”

“They went undetected,” the official told Fox News Digital.

The official explained that Chinese surveillance balloons are “part of a larger pattern.”

US INTEL ASSESSES CHINESE SPY BALLOONS TRANSITED US SEVERAL TIMES, WENT ‘UNDETECTED’: SENIOR ADMIN OFFICIAL

“These balloons are all part of a PRC fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations, which have also violated the sovereignty of other countries,” the official explained, adding that these activities are “often undertaken at the direction of the People’s Liberation Army.”

The official said that over the past several years, Chinese balloons have been spotted over countries across five continents, including in East Asia, South Asia, and Europe.

CHINESE SPY BALLOON CRASHED OFF HAWAII COAST 4 MONTHS AGO, US OFFICIALS SAY

“Two things can be true at once: this happened and it wasn’t detected,” the official told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, U.S. officials told Fox News on Sunday that a Chinese spy balloon crashed into the Pacific off the coast of Hawaii four months ago. Those officials said that at least one Chinese spy balloon flew over portions of Texas and Florida during the Trump administration.