Christie slams Trump as ‘only man to lose to Biden outside Delaware’ after Trump calls him ‘sloppy’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie traded barbs with former President Donald Trump on Sunday after the former president called him “sloppy” and a “failed” governor.

“I’m the target of Donald Trump’s new tantrum,” Christie wrote on Twitter. “None of his lies about me today bothered him when he asked me to prep him for every general election debate or offered me 3 different cabinet posts.”

“He’s the only man to lose to Biden outside Delaware,” he added. “That loss to Joe still stings.”

Christie’s tweet was in response to a post by Trump on his social media website, Truth Social, that slammed the former Republican governor’s failed 2016 presidential bid as a “complete disaster.”

“‘Sloppy’ Chris Christie, the failed former Governor of New Jersey, spent almost his entire last year in office campaigning in New Hampshire for the Republican Nomination for President,” Trump said.

“Much like his term in office, where he left with an Approval Rating of just 9%, his Presidential campaign was a complete disaster,” he continued. “He endorsed me the following day, later recommended Chris Wray for the FBI (how did that work out?), went down in flames, and then was SALVAGED by ABC FAKE NEWS. I never wanted him!”

Trump’s post came after Christie indicated earlier Sunday that he didn’t believe the former president couldn’t beat Biden in a 2024 presidential rematch.

“I don’t think so,” Christie responded when asked on ABC’s “This Week” by co-anchor Jonathan Karl whether Trump could defeat Biden.

So far, Trump is the only candidate to formally announce his 2024 presidential bid, as Biden is expected to announce sometime after his State of the Union address Tuesday.

