Colombia agrees to share migrant data with US after ‘candid’ talks with Kristi Noem

Colombia and the U.S. reached an agreement to share biometric data on migrants following a “candid” conversation between Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem and her counterpart in the country.

Noem and Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia signed the agreement in Colombia on Thursday. The Trump administration official visited the country as part of a multi-day trip to South America in an effort to stem the flow of illegal immigration to the U.S.

While Noem said her talk with Sarabia was “frank” and “candid,” she added that she now considers their relationship to be friendly.

Noem traveled to Colombia after visiting El Salvador on Wednesday, where she toured the country’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center. The facility is already housing hundreds of illegal immigrants deported by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Noem toured the prison with the Salvadoran Minister of Justice, Héctor Gustavo Villatoro, before meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

Video of the tour showed Noem coming face to face with alleged members of Tren de Aragua, all of whom were shirtless and had shaved heads, while also donning white prison pants.

She also sent a message to illegal aliens who are still in the U.S. or plan to visit anytime soon.

“First of all, do not come to our country illegally: You will be removed, and you will be prosecuted,” she said while standing with her back to the inmates. “But know that this facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

Noem shared the video on X, saying, “President Trump and I have a clear message to criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW. If you do not leave, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you could end up in this El Salvadorian prison.”

Bukele opened the prison in 2023 as El Salvador waged an ongoing crackdown on powerful street gangs causing mayhem in the country. The facility has eight sprawling pavilions and can hold up to 40,000 inmates. As many as 65 to 70 prisoners are packed into each cell.

Prisoners are never allowed outside and can’t have visitors. There are no workshops or educational programs.

