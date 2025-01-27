Colombian leader quickly caves after Trump threats, offers presidential plane for deportation flights

Colombian President Gustavo Petro swiftly backtracked on his refusal to accept deportation flights from the United States after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and other measures.

The White House confirmed on Sunday that Colombia’s president had caved “to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,”

“Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement,” the statement said. “The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

“Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again,” the statement added. “President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States.”

TRUMP DHS REPEALS KEY MAYORKAS MEMO LIMITING ICE AGENTS, ORDERS PAROLE REVIEW

Earlier in the day Sunday, Gustavo appeared to fold almost immediately after Trump threatened to punish the country for refusing deportation flights. Gustavo offered his presidential plane to repatriate migrants coming back from the U.S.

Trump told Fox News Petro did a total about-face after his tariff threat.

In a statement translated from Spanish, the Colombian government said the plane will help facilitate a “dignified return.”

“The Government of Colombia, under the direction of President Gustavo Petro, has arranged the presidential plane to facilitate the dignified return of the compatriots who were going to arrive in the country today in the morning, coming from deportation flights,” the translated statement read.

“This measure responds to the Government’s commitment to guarantee decent conditions.”

This weekend, American officials sent two flights of Colombian illegal aliens as part of Trump’s ongoing deportation program. Petro rejected the flights, writing that the U.S. cannot “treat Colombian migrants as criminals.”

“I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory,” Petro said. “The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them.”

In response, Trump threatened to unleash a slew of punishments, including ordering a 25% tariff on all goods coming into the U.S. from Colombia.

Trump threatened that the tariffs would rise to 50% after one week, Trump said. The president also ordered a travel ban and visa revocations for all Colombian government officials, plus “allies and supporters.”

“These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!” Trump warned.

BILLIONAIRES COZY UP TO TRUMP WITH SEVEN FIGURE INAUGURAL DONATIONS AFTER PAST FEUDS WITH PRESIDENT

“I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people.”

“Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio partially fulfilled Trump’s order on Sunday, publishing a statement about the agency imposing visa restrictions in order “to enforce and prioritize an America First agenda.”

“Following President Petro’s refusal to accept two repatriation flights he previously authorized, Secretary Rubio immediately ordered a suspension of visa issuance at the U.S. Embassy Bogota consular section,” the State Department said. “Secretary Rubio is now authorizing travel sanctions on individuals and their families, who were responsible for the interference of U.S. repatriation flight operations.”

“Measures will continue until Colombia meets its obligations to accept the return of its own citizens.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection acted with similar swiftness to implement Trump’s orders.

The agency said it was taking “decisive measures” including enhanced inspections of flights, private aircraft, and cargo to and from Colombia, denying boarding to flagged visa holders and enforcing the travel ban on Colombian officials with DOS coordination.

On Sunday afternoon, Petro issued a similar threat to Trump, saying that he ordered his foreign trade minister “to raise tariffs on imports from the U.S. by 25%.”

“The ministry should help direct our exports to the whole world other than the US,” the translated post read. “Our exports should be expanded.”

Later, Petro published a lengthy rant where he raised the tariffs to 50%.

“I am informed that you impose a 50% tariff on the fruits of our human labor to enter the United States, and I do the same,” the translated X post said.

Amid the back-and-forth between Petro and Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson weighed in on social media and warned that “Colombia and all nations should be on notice.”

“Congress is fully prepared to pass sanctions and other measures against those that do not fully cooperate or follow through on requirements to accept their citizens who are illegally in the United States,” Johnson wrote. “President Trump is putting America first, just like he said he would. And Congress will implement policies that reinforce his agenda.”

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.