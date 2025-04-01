Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pokes fun at Trump with official ‘South Park’ portrait in April Fools’ Day post

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis poked fun at President Donald Trump with an April Fools’ Day post seemingly aimed at the commander-in-chief’s anger regarding his official portrait at the state Capitol, which was eventually removed.

“No one likes an unflattering photo or painting of themselves, which is why I went in a different direction for my official portrait,” Polis said in a post on X that featured an animated image of himself as a character in “South Park” on his official portrait.

Polis, a Democrat, said he supports Colorado art and that “this portrait was an exciting opportunity to do exactly that while embedding my image into the fabric of Colorado’s history.”

South Park, which revolves around four friends, is set in Colorado.

Last month, Trump demanded that his portrait be taken down from the state Capitol in Denver after he harshly criticized the painting and its artist.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

Last week, state House Democrat said the oil painting, painted by artist Sarah Boardman during Trump’s first term, would be taken down at the request of Republican leaders in the state Legislature.

Despite Trump’s criticism of Polis, the Democratic governor wasn’t in office when the portrait was commissioned in 2019.

On March 16, Polis shared an image of himself in South Park, along with the comedy duo Terrance and Philip, who are also featured in the show, while touting Colorado’s relationship with Canada.

“Our relationship with Canada brings vast benefits to Coloradans—from good-paying jobs to robust trade partnerships, tourists, and even prominent fictional characters in Colorado’s famous show, @SouthPark,” he wrote. “Ike Broflovski, Kyle Broflovski’s adopted brother, is from Canada. Don’t forget the comedy duo Terrance and Philip, beloved by our favorite fourth graders, and don’t “blame Canada!”