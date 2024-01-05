Colorado voters seeking Trump ballot ban file response in effort to speed up Supreme Court decision

Colorado voters seeking to remove former President Trump from their state’s GOP primary ballot responded Thursday to the former president’s appeal, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to disqualify him from appearing on the ballot for another term.

“The Court should decline Trump’s invitation to second-guess the Colorado Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Colorado Election Code,” the court filing said.

The Supreme Court originally gave the Colorado voters until Feb. 5 to file their response to Trump’s appeal, but the voter plaintiffs want the court to hear and decide the issue quickly.

The justices have not decided whether they will expedite consideration of the Colorado voters’ appeal.

TRUMP ASKS SUPREME COURT TO KEEP NAME ON COLORADO BALLOT

On Wednesday, Trump asked the justices to reverse the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling to disqualify him from the Republican primary ballot for engaging in an insurrection.

In a statement to Fox News, Trump’s team said that if he is prevented from being on the Colorado ballot, it would be the first time in history such a thing has happened.

GUNMAN ARRESTED AFTER BREACHING COLORADO SUPREME COURT, HOLDING GUARD AT GUNPOINT: COPS

“Over 74 million Americans voted for President Trump in the 2020 general election, including more than 1.3 million voters in the State of Colorado,” Trump’s team said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Yet, on December 19, 2023, the Colorado Supreme Court ordered President Trump removed from the presidential primary ballot — a ruling that, if allowed to stand, will mark the first time in the history of the United States that the judiciary has prevented voters from casting ballots for the leading major-party presidential candidate.”