Columbia University yields to Trump admin demands over revoked $400M in federal funding

Columbia University has caved in to demands from the Trump administration in an effort to restore $400 million in federal funding that was yanked over how the school addresses antisemitism on campus.

The Ivy League school agreed to ban masks, empower 36 campus police officers with new powers to arrest students and appoint a senior vice provost with broad authority to oversee the department of Middle East, South Asian and African Studies as well as the Center for Palestine Studies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Columbia became the epicenter of anti-Israel protests following Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Students, outsiders and faculty members voiced opposition to Israel during the demonstrations. Meanwhile, Jewish students voiced concerns about antisemitism on the New York City campus, as well as disruptions by protestors.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration revoked the Trump administration yanked $400 million in grants and contracts from the school over its failure to address antisemitism on its campus.

