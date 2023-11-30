Confidence in US presidency hits lowest point ever as Trump leads Biden in 2024 rematch: survey

EXCLUSIVE: Americans’ confidence in the U.S. presidency has hit its lowest point ever under President Joe Biden’s administration, the annual Reagan National Defense Survey has found.

According to the survey, just 36% of American adults said they had either a “great deal” or “some” confidence in the presidency, while 17% said they had “a little,” and 47% said “not much at all.”

Those numbers continue a downward trend since the survey was first taken under former President Donald Trump’s administration in Nov. 2018, when 44% said they had a “great deal” or “some” confidence in the presidency. The number of those having not much confidence at all has held steady since then.

WATCH: JEAN-PIERRE GIVES TERSE RESPONSE WHEN QUESTIONED ON POSSIBLE STAFF SHAKEUP AMID BIDEN POLLING CRISIS

The survey also found that just 38% held a favorable view of Biden and 59% an unfavorable view. Trump fared significantly better with a 47% favorable rating and 50% unfavorable rating.

Biden’s favorability has fallen sharply since Feb. 2021, just after his inauguration in January that year, when it stood at 53%.

When asked about the 2024 presidential election, 63% of likely Republican voters said they wanted to see Trump as the party’s nominee, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 10%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 8%, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 4% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 1%. All other candidates received less than 1%.

BIDEN CHALLENGER GOES ALL IN ON PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, WON’T RUN FOR RE-ELECTION TO CONGRESS

In a hypothetical 2024 matchup, Trump bested Biden 42% to 36%, with 9% saying they would support another candidate, and 9% saying they would not vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The results come as part of the survey’s 6th year and 10th Reagan National Defense Forum. It included the participation of 2,506 U.S. adults surveyed from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.