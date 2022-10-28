Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in

Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle expressed concern Friday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the attack on Paul Pelosi by an assailant now in police custody was a “dastardly act.”

“I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” said Schumer.

Schumer’s GOP counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, was equally resolute in condemning the violence.

“Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi’s home last night,” said McConnell. “Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case.”

Other lawmakers were just as quick to condemn the assault and express well-wishes as the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi recovers.

“We pray for a speedy recovery for Mr. Pelosi, and want the violent criminal held accountable and put behind bars,” said Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

The response was largely apolitical from both Republicans and Democrats. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said that “violence was never okay” and everyone needed to be respected.

Rep. Bill Pascarell, D-N.J., offered prayers and outrage at the violence.

“I’m hoping and praying Paul Pelosi is ok. I’m outraged the speaker and her family are going through this,” said Pascarell, D-N.J. “This is cowardly, disgusting, and disgraceful.”

Despite the solemn tone, a few lawmakers took the opportunity presented by the incident to score political points.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., seemed to imply that rhetoric from GOP leaders and former President Donald Trump may have led to the attack.

“Thank God Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul is safe after being attacked in their home by an assailant,” said Speier. “While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled.”

Sen. Rand Paul, who himself was the victim of a violent attack by a neighbor, offered a response that struck some as out of touch. While condemning the violence perpetrated against Paul Pelosi, the Kentucky Republican lashed out at the speaker’s daughter for having previously mocked his own assault.

“No one deserves to be assaulted,” said Paul. “Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery.”

The San Francisco Police Department responded to reports of a home break-in at Pelosi’s residency early Friday morning.

“During this incident an 82-year-old male victim was attacked, and the suspect was taken into custody,” the department said in a statement.

Two sources with knowledge of the incident told the Associated Press that Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer and suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body.