Connecticut Democrat Jahana Hayes holds on to US House seat in state’s 5th Congressional District

The Associated Press projects that Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes will win re-election in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, defeating the GOP nominee George Logan in the state’s tightest congressional race.

Though Biden won the district by 11 points in 2020, Logan closed in on Hayes’ lead in the final weeks of the election as the race shifted from “Likely Democrat” to a toss-up, according to Fox News Power Rankings.

Hayes, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from Connecticut, won her last two campaigns by double-digits in the district that extends along Connecticut’s western border with New York.

Logan is a government affairs official for Aquarion Water Company who previously served two terms in the Connecticut state Senate before his defeat in 2020.

The GOP nominee, who has been endorsed by the state’s Republican and Independent parties, has attempted to position himself as a moderate, focusing his campaign on inflation and economic concerns, while also supporting access to abortion, though not in “late-term” situations.

While Connecticut codified Roe v. Wade into state law, the two candidates disagree over the federal approach to abortion policy; Hayes supports a federal codification of Roe while Logan considers this to be a federal overreach.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Connecticut for a discussion on abortion with Hayes as Republicans began gaining ground in the district earlier in October.

Logan criticized the event as a “missed opportunity” to discuss inflation and the economy, issues that Connecticut voters have ranked at the top of their concerns this election cycle.