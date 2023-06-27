Conservative artist throws pizza at New York City Hall in response to coal-fired oven crackdown

It’s not delivery, it’s a protest.

Conservative artist and activist Scott LoBaido threw multiple pizzas at New York City Hall in response to the city’s crackdown on coal- and wood-fired ovens.

LoBaido protested on Monday by launching several cheese pies across the City Hall fence in response to a crackdown on the traditional ovens used to make pizza.

“The woke-a– idiots who run this city are doing everything in their power to destroy it,” LoBaido said outside New York City Hall on Monday after a report revealed the impending regulations from the city to cut carbon emissions.

“We have naked men with their t–ies bouncing around all over this city yesterday, in public, in front of children,” LoBaido said. “We have the most violent, raging crime rate ever. We are being invaded by illegal immigrants who are being treated way better than our homeless veterans.”

“Our teachers and first responder heroes who were fired [are] still not compensated because they didn’t take the Fauci injection. Our city schools produce the dumbest kids and the woke a– punks who run New York S—-y are afraid of pizza? The world used to respect New Yorkers as tough, thick-skinned and gritty. Now, we have become pussified.”

LoBaido said it’s “a damn shame” and invoked the famed Boston Tea Party in his viral video.

“Well … this is the New York Pizza Party! Give us pizza or give us death!” LoBaido said, grabbing cheese pie slices from several boxes he brought to City Hall and throwing them over the gates.

“Give us pizza or give us death!” LoBaido chanted repeatedly as he hurled slices of pizza at City Hall.

“Destroying every small business, that’s what this city keeps doing,” LoBaido yelled. “Can’t have a small business? Can’t have pizza? New York City is nothing without pizza.”

LoBaido said it was the “New York Pizza Party” as his demonstration was interrupted by two NYPD officers.

“Got to do my thing, man,” LoBaido said to the first officer, waving him off and reaching for another slice to throw at City Hall.

LoBaido’s viral demonstration comes after New York City turned the heat up on pizzerias that have traditional coal- and wood-burning ovens.

Widely regarded as some of the best in the world, New York City’s pizzerias have long been the subject of Americana culture as the Italian staple has solidified itself the most recognizable food in the city.

But the city may soon force pizzerias to pay thousands of dollars in renovations to keep their coal- and wood-fired ovens over environmental concerns with air quality, according to a new report.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has drafted new rules that would require pizzerias with coal- and wooden-fired ovens installed prior to 2016 to cut carbon emissions by 75%, according to the New York Post. Restaurant owners would be forced to install a filter to the specified ovens then hire an engineer to regularly inspect the carbon emissions.

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” DEP spokesperson Ted Timbers said in a statement. “This common-sense (sic) rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

One pizzeria owner told The Post he has already spent $20,000 on emission-control air-filter devices in anticipation of the DEP rule due to installation and regular maintenance.

“Oh yeah, it’s a big expense,” said Paul Giannone, owner of Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn. “It’s not just the expense of having it installed, it’s the maintenance. I got to pay somebody to do it, to go up there every couple of weeks and hose it down and, you know, do the maintenance.”

Less than 100 restaurants would be affected by the regulations, the Post reported, citing a city official.

Another pizzeria owner told the Post anonymously that there are negotiations in place with the city government on whether to apply the regulations to all coal- and wood-fired ovens or only ones installed after the regulation begins.

Fox News Digital’s Patrick Hauf contributed reporting.