Conservative firebrand praises Matt Rosendale ahead of potential Senate bid: ‘Shock to the system’

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is traveling to Montana for a weekend of campaigning for Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., amid rumors he is soon launching a Senate bid in the Big Sky State.

Rosendale has confirmed that he is considering a run for the Montana Senate in 2024, but has not yet made any official announcements.

Gaetz amplified the chatter Wednesday, telling Fox News Digital that he is campaigning in Montana because he believes Rosendale is what “the Senate needs.”

“I’m going to campaign for Matt Rosendale because he’s exactly the shock to the system the Senate needs. Also I hear Montana is lovely in January,” Gaetz told Fox.

The two not only share the same name, but have aligned on issues over the year, notably joining forces to unseat former Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

The weekend will begin with a campaign event on Friday in Bozeman, Montana, followed by back-to-back events in Helena and Joliet on Saturday.

“Matt Gaetz has been my reliable ally as we battle the uniparty in Washington,” Rosendale told Fox News Digital. “Whether it’s fighting out-of-control spending, securing our border, or restoring regular order to Congress, Matt Gaetz has always been with me in the fight for our nation. It is an honor to have him join me in the Treasure State tomorrow”

All eyes are on the Montana Senate race, as Democrats rally behind Democrat Sen. Jon Tester who is seeking to hold onto the only statewide blue seat in the Big Sky State.

If Rosendale jumps into the race, he would face a primary challenge from former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy who launched a bid for the seat in June and since gained endorsements from various prominent political figures – including Montana’s very own GOP Sen. Steve Daines.