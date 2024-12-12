Conservative group lists ‘woke radical leftists’ it wants fired from DOJ under Pam Bondi

A conservative research group has sent a letter to President-elect Trump’s Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi calling on her to fire a number of Department of Justice (DOJ) workers who it says are “woke radical leftists and donors” who cannot be trusted to carry out Trump’s agenda.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, the American Accountability Foundation (AAF) wrote to Bondi urging her to sack the individuals who currently work for the agency’s Voting Section of the Civil Rights Division, claiming that they have pushed transgender issues, worked for George Soros-linked organizations and donated to radical left-wing politicians and groups. The voting section is tasked with enforcing federal laws that protect the right to vote.

“These people are woke radical leftists and donors who have no place in the Department of Justice,” the group writes in the letter signed by AAF President Thomas Jones. “In order to restore the American people’s trust in election integrity and a neutral civil service, they must be fired and replaced with America-first attorneys who will execute on the agenda the American People voted for in November.”

CONSERVATIVE GROUP COMPILES LIST OF ‘WOKE’ SENIOR OFFICERS THEY WANT PETE HEGSETH TO FIRE

The letter, which rails against the “deep state” terrorizing the country and “threatening democracy itself,” was also addressed to Harmett Dhillon, President-elect Trump’s nominee for Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. Bondi is the former Florida Attorney General.

The letter zeroes DOJ employees —Janie Sitton, Catherine Meza, Daniel Freeman, John “Bert” Russ IV and Dana Paikowsky — and attempts to make a case as to why they are unfit to work at the agency. AAF also promises to share more information on “problematic staff” in the future.

Sitton, the group says, is being singled out for her promotion of the transgender agenda and donating to leftist politicians.

In 2000, while working for the DOJ, Sitton authored an article that called for the adoption of a new legal system deemed “transgender jurisprudence” and stated the need to “rethink” the basic known “assumptions and constructs upon which our society and laws are based.”

Sitton even took issue with common traditions such as identifying a newborn infant as a boy or girl based on the child’s sex, arguing that society has been wrong to assume or assign a gender to infants, the AAF says.

Paikowsky, the group says, has worked for years pushing far-left political agendas, including pushing for prisoners to vote, and has deep ties with Soros-linked organizations.

WHO IS PAM BONDI, TRUMP’S NEW PICK FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL?

In addition to donating to liberal politicians, Paikowsky’s LinkedIn shows that she worked as a policy associate for the Open Society Foundations, an organization founded to the billionaire financier.

Shortly after graduating from Harvard Law School, Paikowsky then went to work for the Campaign Legal Center (CLC) as a fellow for the Equal Justice Works program while also working as a legal intern for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights. The CLC has received significant funding from Soros in recent years, according to the AAF.

A 2019 law review article she wrote for the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review suggested an extensive framework to turn “jails into polling places” and described numerous examples of local elections across the nation, including local district attorney races, where a small number of inmate voters could have changed the election results, according to the AAF.

The group also slams Meza, who is an attorney at the voting division, for supporting gun control while she was chief counsel for the NAACP and claiming that she had accused people of not wearing masks or observing proper social distancing rules as forms of voter intimidation in 2020.

Russ made the list for being an attorney for the DOJ who had filed a 2021 complaint against Georgia’s election integrity initiatives. The complaint accused the state of having racist intentions by prohibiting unsolicited absentee ballots from being mailed to voters, requiring voter identification and prohibiting the potential bribing of voters with food and drinks at polling places.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ’s Voting Section of the Civil Rights Division for comment but did not immediately receive a response. Fox News Digital also asked the agency whether each of those named in the letter would like to respond.

It’s not the first time the AAF has sought to influence the makeup of the federal government under Trump. Last week, the group compiled a list of “woke” senior officers they want Pete Hegseth to sack, should he be confirmed to lead the Pentagon.

READ THE LETTER BELOW. APP USERS CLICK HERE.