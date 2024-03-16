Conservatives blast Biden after Haitian migrant charged with raping teenage girl: ‘Enough is enough’

Conservatives on social media blasted the Biden administration this week after a Haitian migrant was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a location used to house migrants.

Authorities in Rockland, Massachusetts arrested 26-year-old Cory Alvarez, a Haitian national, on one count of aggravated rape of a child after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old disabled girl at a Comfort Inn used to house migrants.

Multiple sources told Fox News that Alvarez came to the U.S. in June via the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan parole processes prompting outrage from conservatives directed at the Biden administration.

“More destruction from Biden’s immigration polices,” Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X.

“There are only two options: 1) Either Joe Biden is the most incompetent person in the history of American politics, 2) He’s doing this on purpose,” GOP Congressman Jim Banks posted on X. “Why would any Republican vote to fund this?”

“Only a few days ago, White House spokesperson bragged about how excellent the security checks were for Biden’s secretive immigrant flights program- 320,000-plus cleared to fly in sight unseen from foreign airports directly into American ones,” Center for Immigration Studies Fellow Todd Bensman wrote on X.

“We are quite literally importing criminals,” Heritage Action Communications Director Cody Sargent posted on X. “Great job, Biden admin!”

“HORRIFYING – A migrant, FLOWN into this country by the Biden administration, RAPED a DISABLED 15-year-old girl,” the National Republican Congressional Committee posted on X.

“Extreme Democrats’ radical open-border policies are to blame for putting the most vulnerable in danger.”

Fox News reported this week that Alvarez came to the United States as part of a policy that was first announced for Venezuelans in October 2022, which allowed a limited number to fly directly into the U.S. as long as they had not entered illegally, had a sponsor in the U.S. already and passed certain checks.

In January 2023, the administration announced that the program was expanding to include Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans and that the program would allow up to 30,000 people per month into the U.S. It allows for migrants to receive work permits and a two-year authorization to live in the U.S. and was announced alongside an expansion of Title 42 expulsions to include those nationalities.

The Department of Homeland Security recently said the process, which it describes as a “safe and orderly way to reach the United States” is a “key element” of the administration’s efforts to address high levels of migration throughout the Hemisphere. Republicans have accused the administration of abusing the parole process with the program, but a recent lawsuit from 20 GOP-led states was recently shot down in the courts.

Fox News is told that Alvarez flew directly from Haiti to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City in June, and was sponsored by someone in New Jersey. Fox News is also told that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer has been lodged against Alvarez. According to official data, the Biden admin has brought over 138,000 Haitians into the U.S. via the CHNV parole program since January 2023.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

