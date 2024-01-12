Conservatives blast Biden for 2020 post criticizing Trump following Yemen air strike: ‘That aged well’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden is coming under fire from conservatives for posts he posted as a presidential candidate in 2020, when he condemned then-President Trump for bombing Iran without congressional approval in light of Thursday’s bombing of Yemen by the Biden administration.

“Let’s be clear: Donald Trump does not have the authority to take us into war with Iran without Congressional approval,” Biden posted in January 2020 after Trump launched a strike that killed the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani.

“A president should never take this nation to war without the informed consent of the American people,” Biden added.

“As President, I will use military power responsibly and as a last resort. We will not go back to forever wars in the Middle East,” Biden posted in February 2020 with the hashtag “#DemDebate.”

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced it launched missile strikes in Yemen in response to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea. That action, in addition to sparking outrage within the progressive left, prompted conservatives to bring up Biden’s previous posts on social media.

“It’s (D)ifferent when Biden does it,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on X.

“This aged well,” GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna posted on X.

“:) when you’re a democrat they let you do it,” Washington Free Beacon reporter Joe Simonson posted on X.

“Welp…,” combat veteran and author Sean Parnell posted on X.

Several conservatives also pointed out that the Biden administration lifted the terrorist designation for the Houthis in Yemen less than a month after Biden took office in 2021. Omri Ceren, who serves as a national security adviser to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, posted on X, “They knew they were doing bad things for bad reasons so they lied to the public and reporters about their decision. As the Houthis escalated, they couldn’t respond. They’re still doing it.”

Some Democrats took issue with Biden’s post as well, including Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and progressive activist Nina Turner, who posted on X saying, “Tonight, @JoeBiden dropped bombs on Yemen without Congressional approval.”

“[Biden] is violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval. The American people are tired of endless war,” Tlaib posted.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

President Biden said he had authorized the strikes “in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea—including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history.”

These Houthi attacks, Biden said, have endangered U.S. personnel and its allies and have threatened freedom of navigation.

“These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes,” the president said.

“I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed to this report