Conservatives blast Biden over latest batch of classified information found: ‘FBI raid happens when?’

Prominent conservatives on social media blasted the Biden administration Saturday over the news that even more classified information has been found on his property and several conservatives wondered aloud why the FBI hasn’t raided his home like they did with former President Donald Trump.

“Remember when the FBI raided Mar-A-Lago over a presidential paperwork dispute they had no patience resolving after spending years patiently resolving other presidential paperwork disputes and not even noticing VP Biden hoovered up classified docs and spreading them all over?” Fox News Contributor Mollie Hemingway tweeted Saturday.

“ANOTHER trove of classified documents found in the Biden residence,” Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted. “This is after Cringe Karine said that the search of Biden’s home was complete.”

“Looks like they’ve got documents coming out of the woodworks over in Wilmington. Still no FBI raid…”

FORMER MUELLER PROSECUTOR: WHITE HOUSE ‘DIGGING A HOLE DEEPER’ BY FAILING TO ANSWER CLASSIFIED DOC QUESTIONS

“Biden White House Counsel travels to Biden Delaware home with Biden DOJ officials to look for docs — AFTER Special Counsel is appointed?” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted. “But Trump’s home gets FBI raid after Biden DOJ officials refuse Trump offer to let them look through records. Biden DOJ is corrupt mess.”

“Full FBI raid happens when?” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: TIMELINE OF BIDEN’S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DEBACLE

The tweets pointing out a perceived double standard come after it was learned that five pages of classified documents were found at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence which amounts to a total of six classified documents that have been found there.

Earlier this week, the American public learned that Biden’s personal attorneys “unexpectedly discovered” documents, from his time-serving as vice-president, with classified markings at his Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement office on November 2nd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House has claimed it handled the discovery and the ensuing explanations to the media in a “transparent” way but pundits on both sides of the aisle have questioned the decision not to inform the public before the November midterms.

Additionally, Biden has been criticized for comments he made slamming Trump over the classified documents that were being housed at his Mar-a-Lago estate which prompted a raid by the FBI.

“How that could possibly happen, how one anyone could be that irresponsible,” Biden told 60 Minutes in September when asked about his first thoughts when he heard that news. “And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods. By that, I mean, names of people helped or et cetera.”

Fox News Digital reached out to both the White House and the FBI for comment and did not immediately receive a response.