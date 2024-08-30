Conservatives react to Kamala Harris’ latest ‘word salad’ on climate change ‘deadlines’

Conservative activists and media outlets took to X to share their thoughts on a clip of CNN’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris as she explained why her policy positions have changed since she took over the Democratic ticket for president.

In the clip of the interview, which will air Thursday night on CNN, anchor Dana Bash asked, “Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you’ve made? … Is it because you have more experience now, and you’ve learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you’re saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?”

“Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris replied.

“You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed, and I’ve worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act,” Harris continued.

“Gobbledygook,” conservative commentator Steve Guest posted on X. “The definition of a deadline is ‘the latest time or date by which something should be completed’.”

Noah Rothman, senior writer at the National Review, referenced her comments as “rambling.”

Charles C. W. Cooke, a British-American journalist, called the clip an “instant classic.”

“Undefeated. She’s still got it—even as the nominee,” he said.

The X account for The Blaze referred to the comment as “word salad” — a term Republicans frequently use to describe Harris’ media engagements.

Harris continued, “We have set goals for the United States of America and, by extension, the globe, around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as an example.”

“That value has not changed. My value around what we need to do to secure our border. That value is not changed,” she said.

“I spent two terms as the Attorney General of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passage, illegal passage of guns, drugs, and human beings across our border. My values have not changed,” she said.