Conservatives react to leaked Biden audio on social media: ‘This is painful’

Leaked audio from a 2023 interview between then-President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur surfaced on Friday, revealing significant memory lapses and cognitive challenges.

The audio recordings, obtained by Axios, depict Biden struggling to recall key dates, including the year his son Beau died and the year Donald Trump was elected president.

The audio leaks have intensified criticisms over Biden’s mental fitness and prompted reactions from conservative commentators and political figures on social media site X.

BIDEN STRUGGLES WITH WORDS, KEY MEMORIES IN LEAKED AUDIO FROM SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR INTERVIEW

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called for further scrutiny toward Democrats, writing X, “Nobody can listen to it without concluding that every Democrat working with Biden HAS to have known he was completely feeble as a commander in chief.”

Fox News contributor Guy Benson called the audio “Painful.”

“I couldn’t keep listening. The smears of Hur and the defenses of Biden look even worse,” Benson said.

Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones III called for accountability, writing on X, “We need a Biden commission. The entire cabinet and White House staff must be sworn under oath.”

Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro commented on the administration’s reluctance to release the audio, saying, “This is painful…No wonder Biden’s DOJ wouldn’t release it.”

HUR TRANSCRIPT CONFIRMS BIDEN MEMORY LAPSES, CONTRADICTS PRESIDENT’S CLAIM ABOUT EXCHANGE OVER SON’S DEATH

Fox News contributor and radio host Hugh Hewitt highlighted the national security implications, stating, “Do not blame the president for aging quickly and poorly. But everyone involved in the cover-up put the country at risk because what we knew, all of our country’s enemies knew. They probably knew much of what we, the citizens, didn’t. The 25th failed.”

Jake Schneider with the White House Rapid Response team emphasized prior warnings about Biden’s fitness, writing on X, “We tried to tell you. We literally spent years trying to tell you. Please stop acting shocked that Biden was senile, incompetent, and unfit for office.”

Ambassador and Chief of Protocol to the U.S. Monica Crowley labeled the situation the “BIGGEST SCANDAL IN U.S. HISTORY.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brit Hume, Chief Political Analyst for the Fox News Channel reminded everyone, saying “As you read this thread, recall all the crap Biden partisans said about Robert Hur at the time.”