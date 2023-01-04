Cori Bush attacks Byron Donalds as ‘a prop,’ claims he supports upholding ‘white supremacy’

Democrat Rep.-elect Cori Bush of Missouri attacked Republican Rep.-elect Byron Donalds of Florida, who is Black, of being “a prop” and supports an agenda upholding “White supremacy.”

Bush made the claim in a Wednesday tweet, claiming Donalds’ inclusion in the mix is “not historic” and calling his inclusion in the speaker vote “pathetic.”

Wednesday’s vote was the first time two Black candidates for Speaker of the House — Donalds and Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York — were nominated simultaneously.

HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS NOMINATES BYRON DONALDS FOR HOUSE SPEAKER

“[For what it’s worth], [Donalds] is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop,” Bush claimed on Twitter. “Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy.”

“His name being in the mix is not progress–it’s pathetic,” she continued.

Bush’s attack on Donalds comes as the congressman-elect received 20 votes behind his bid for speakership after the House Freedom Caucus nominated him for the job on Wednesday.

The Missouri congresswoman-elect is a hard left progressive who supports defunding the police.

The House is heading into its sixth vote to determine its speaker after House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy was unable to secure the necessary 218 votes needed to speaker.

The House Freedom Caucus, which nominated Donalds for the job, has been voting en bloc for the Florida congressman and other members other than McCarthy.

Until a speaker is elected, the House cannot seat members, perform legislative duties, or engage in other business. This means the chamber is frozen until someone takes the spot.