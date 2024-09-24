Crisscrossing PA to register voters, Scott Presler says he’s ‘moving the needle’ as key counties flip red

A Republican activist who leads the group Early Vote Action has been crisscrossing Pennsylvania since January, working to register new Republican voters and meeting others to encourage them to cast their ballots early.

Fox News Digital followed Scott Presler as he made his near-weekly stop at the massive Green Dragon flea market in Ephrata, outside Lancaster.

The Friday-only market is a popular stop for tourists and locals alike, including the area’s Mennonite and Amish population. Amish, Mennonites and Brethren make up a large portion of the county population, and when they come out to vote, they typically also lean Republican. Both Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump courted the Anabaptist community during their administrations.

“And as you can see, we’re out at fairs, we’re going to farmer’s markets, fraternity houses, American Legions, gun stores, supermarkets, gas stations. Our motto is to meet people where they are,” Presler said.

“We want to bring our conservative message to the voter and get everybody registered to vote.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital at his second stop of the day, the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville, Presler said Democrats are down 300,000 registered voters in the commonwealth from where they were four years prior.

“Pennsylvania is trending to the right. And at Early Vote Action, we want to deliver Pennsylvania for Donald J. Trump,” he said.

At the Green Dragon, Presler was joined by a family from Charleston, West Virginia, who decided to volunteer to make a difference in Pennsylvania this year after Trump handily won the Mountain State twice.

In addition, Joe Brady from nearby East Earl said he’s been following Presler’s work for months and decided he would answer the call for more Pennsylvania volunteers.

Brady, who has volunteered weekly at Presler’s booth at the Green Dragon, said Early Vote Action averages 20 to 30 new registrants each outing.

“In addition to that, [there have been] a lot of great conversations with local residents and even out-of-towners. Everybody’s sentiment seems to be moving in the same direction. Everybody seems very positive about Trump. I think we’re doing good work here. I think we’re really helping move the ball,” Brady said.

One of those locals who stopped by was Denver Mayor Rod Redcay. The chief executive of the smaller of the two Denvers that’s located along I-76 praised Presler’s work and said it has added to the “excitement” in Lancaster County.

Redcay said the 100 Trump signs his group brought to the Denver fair were gone in three hours.

“There’s a lot of passion and motivation for those who are supporting Trump to get out the vote and visit their neighbors and connect with those to talk about the issues,” Redcay said.

“We’re not talking about personality here. We’re talking about issues; what’s important to us, what’s important to our community. And we want safe communities. We want economic development in our community.”

“So, whatever we can do to close the border, we want to get back to an economy wherein we can afford our food again.”

One man who approached Presler had recently been released from prison.

Presler informed the man that in Pennsylvania, felons who have completed their sentences are eligible to vote, and the man filled out the form and expressed support for the GOP ticket.

As Presler moved south to Quarryville, he noted that Bucks County – while represented in Congress by Republican Brian Fitzpatrick – had long been a Democrat majority.

That changed this month, he said, taking credit for helping move the Philadelphia suburb “from blue to red.”

“Four years ago, there were 15,000 more registered Democrats. Now there are nearly 2,000 more registered Republicans. That’s a shift of 16,004 years to the right and a county outside of Philadelphia. That does not happen,” he said.

Luzerne County, where Democrat nominee Vice President Harris recently rallied, was within a few dozen votes of flipping red as well, he said. One day after Presler’s comments, the Wilkes-Barre Times-Leader reported the county is now (+83) voters for the GOP.

After the Solanco Fairgrounds flea market, it was three hours up to State College ahead of what turned out to be a blowout of visiting Kent State at Beaver Stadium.

Outside one of the largest stadiums in the country, Presler and his group of local volunteers, which included officials from the Centre County GOP, set out to register new voters, including out-of-state-native students who can legally vote in Pennsylvania.

While a few Harris supporters jeered Presler as his crew walked among the tailgaters, many chanted “Trump!” and sought out selfies.

“Centre County is 1,100 voters away from flipping. The Democrats are working tirelessly to keep that county blue. But I’ll tell you, we are going to be at every single Penn State University game, including on Nov. 2nd, three days before Election Day. We are leaving no community unturned going into November, and that includes young people,” he said.

Another one of Presler’s volunteers in State College was Bobby Jeffries of Dauphin County, who said he’d already launched a 2026 State House bid against a moderate GOP lawmaker to seek, in his words, to have its representation match the county’s conservative lean, sans Harrisburg.

“I recently registered a voter. She was born in 1965. She’s never voted. She said, ‘Scott, I’m voting this year because I can’t afford anything. Life is unaffordable,’” Presler later added.

While Centre County’s environs and politics away from the university match its deep-red neighbors in Cameron, Clinton, Elk and Blair, throngs of students in State College have been enough to keep the county reliably Democrat for decades.

“If young people want to be able to afford a home, vote Trump. If young people want peace, not war, vote Trump. If young people don’t want the government getting involved in your life, like during COVID, vote Trump.”

While Democrats have made inroads in the collar counties around Philadelphia, Presler said flipping Bucks, the likelihood of flipping Luzerne, and his group’s work in Beaver, Lehigh and Centre show that “meeting voters where they are” offers the opportunity to make a difference come Election Day.

