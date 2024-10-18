Critics drag Harris for ‘cringe’ pre-recorded video aired during Catholic charity dinner

Conservatives and critics on social media dragged Vice President Kamala Harris over her “cringe” pre-recorded video message that was broadcast to the audience of the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner on Thursday evening after she skipped attending the event in-person.

“Kamala Harris releases her pre-recorded video for the Al Smith dinner in New York that she didn’t show up for. Comedian Jim Gaffigan made fun of the Vice President after the crowd gave a dismal applause once it ended. Cringe,” Trending Politics co-owner Colin Rugg posted on X of Harris’ video.

The Al Smith Dinner is a bipartisan charity dinner that has grown to become a political and cultural hallmark of election seasons, as the nominees for both political parties have historically attended the event to trade barbs with one another in a light-hearted manner.

Harris skipped the event – the first time a nominee has done so since failed Democratic nominee Walter Mondale in 1984 – and instead sent dinner organizers a video to broadcast to the audience. The video also featured comedian Molly Shannon as she reprised her “Saturday Night Live” character Mary Katherine Gallagher, a quirky Catholic student. Former President Donald Trump attended the event and was the featured speaker.

“I just want to say that I’m Catholic, and tonight is one of the biggest dinners next to the Last Supper,” Shannon, dressed as Mary Katherine Gallagher, told Harris in the video.

“It is a very important dinner, and it’s an important tradition that I’m so proud to be a part of,” Harris responded, before Shannon delivered her character’s hallmark odd behavior of sticking her hands under her armpits and smelling them.

“Is there anything that you think that maybe I shouldn’t bring up tonight?” Harris asked.

“Well, don’t lie. Thou shall not bear false witness to thy neighbor,” Shannon responded.

“Indeed. Especially thy neighbor’s election results,” Harris said in a dig at Trump.

Shannon’s character advised Harris to not “say anything negative about Catholics,” before asking her: “Does it bother you that that Trump guy insults you all the time? Because it really bothers my friends and me.”

“Oh, Mary Katherine, it’s very important to always remember. You should never let anyone tell you who you are. You tell them who you are,” Harris said.

Critics, including those on the Trump team, lambasted the video on social media.

The emcee of the dinner, comedian Jim Gaffigan, even quipped after the video was shown to the audience that he was unsure if attendees were supportive of her video and message.

“I don’t even know what that noise you’re making is,” Gaffigan said. “Something like ahhhhh.”

“As I watched that, I couldn’t help but think of: Now I know how my kids felt when … I FaceTimed into a piano recital they were at,” he continued.

Supporters of Harris lauded the video on social media as a “must watch,” while others commended her for skipping the dinner.

Former President Donald Trump took shots at Harris during his remarks, including her absence at the historic dinner.

“If you really wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and rioters in Minneapolis, and she would have been here, guaranteed. She would have been guaranteed,” Trump jabbed at Harris, citing her promotion of a bail fund during the riots of 2020.

“I must say I was shocked when I heard that Kamala was skipping the Al Smith dinner. I’d really hoped that you would come, because we can’t get enough of hearing her beautiful laugh. She laughs like crazy,” Trump joked at another point.

Harris wrapped up her video on a serious note, including invoking the Gospel of Luke.

“The Gospel of Luke tells us that faith has the power to shine a light on those living in darkness, and to guide our feet in the path of peace. In the spirit of tonight’s dinner, let us recommit to reaching across divides, to seek understanding and common ground. And in honor of the great Al Smith, let us fight to build a better future with faith in God, our country, and in each other,” she said.

