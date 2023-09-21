Cruz blasts Biden admin for closing bridges near site of Texas migrant surge: ‘An outrage’

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Thursday took aim at the Biden administration for its decision to close border crossings near the site of a surge in mostly Venezuelan migrant men in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Thousands of migrants flooded into the area on Wednesday, with some gathering under the main bridge as they sought shelter from the heat. Authorities estimated that at least 4,000 had moved in on Wednesday and on Thursday migrants continued to move across the nearby river into Texas.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection said it was temporarily suspending vehicle processing operations at two bridges in the area “in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.”

DHS TO OFFER WORK PERMITS, DEPORTATION PROTECTION TO OVER 470,000 VENEZUELANS AMID NEW BORDER SURGE

“In response to this influx in encounters, we will continue to surge all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants,” the statement said. “We will maximize consequences against those without a legal basis to remain in the United States. CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation.”

Cruz, who has been a frequent critic of the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis, accused the administration of favoring the processing of illegal immigrants over regular order.

“By shutting down legal border crossings to accommodate the surge of illegal aliens flooding the border at Eagle Pass, Joe Biden is sending a clear message: lawbreakers will be rewarded while law-abiding travelers and commerce will be suspended,” he said.

Cruz said that the move risked stranding U.S. citizens while diverting resources to “welcoming in illegal aliens.”

“Additionally, the impact this closure will have on international trade will harm our supply chain and regional economy,” he said. This is an outrage and a total breakdown of law-and-order. Joe Biden has ceded operational control of our southern border to criminal cartels that are ferrying terrorists, drugs, and dangerous criminals, and he has turned Border Patrol into a travel agency.

“This is a national security threat of the highest degree,” he said.

THOUSANDS OF VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS GATHER UNDER TEXAS BRIDGE AS BORDER NUMBERS SKYROCKET

It comes amid fierce criticism of the administration by Republicans and conservatives, who blame the ongoing crisis now deep into its third year on the policies of the administration — including its increased use of release authorities like parole and notices to appear, the ending of border wall construction and reduce interior enforcement.

GOP GOVERNORS CALL ON BIDEN TO PROVIDE ‘HONEST, ACCURATE’ DATA ON MIGRANT CRISIS AS NUMBERS SURGE

The Biden administration has pushed back and called on Congress to provide more funding — including a recent $4 billion request — and to pass an immigration reform bill to fix a “broken” system it says it is working within. It has also said it has removed or returned around 253,000 migrants since Title 42 ended on May 12.

On Wednesday evening, the administration announced a series of measures including a redesignation of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela which will protect over 470,000 nationals from deportation and give them work permits. It also announced an additional 800 active-duty personnel to assist with logistics and allow Border Patrol agents to return to the field and expand holding capacity in facilities by 3,000 to 23,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, multiple Border Patrol sectors have resorted to release migrants onto the streets as they struggle to deal with overcrowding as numbers surge at the border. Sources told Fox on Thursday that there were over 10,000 encounters across the border in a 24-hour period.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.