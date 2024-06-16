Cruz defies anti-Israel agitators who descend on his home ‘just about’ every weekend: ‘Wake the neighbors’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz remains unbowed in his support for Israel despite nearly two dozen anti-Israel protests staged outside the Houston-area home he shares with his wife and their two children, Fox News Digital has learned.

Protesters have gathered to shout slogans outside Cruz’s home since February as outcry surrounding Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel mounted. The demonstrations came in response to Cruz’s staunch support of Israel during the war and as the Texas senator railed against “cultural Marxism” promoted in the classrooms of the nation’s elite universities.

“It doesn’t matter how long this anti-Israel, pro-terrorist harassment continues. Sen. Ted Cruz will continue to fight antisemitism and stand for Texas values. He’s proud to stand with Israel as the country fights to utterly eradicate Hamas for as long as it takes,” a Cruz spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The latest incident came Friday evening, when anti-Israel protesters gathered outside Cruz’s Texas home for the 23rd time since Feb. 10.

Photos and video show about a dozen protesters outside Cruz’s home Friday chanting and clapping while holding signs such as “Cease Fire Now,” “No rest for the wicked, Ted” and “Israel bombs playgrounds.” The protesters were also seen ringing bells as they chanted and wore masks.

Cruz posted to X about the agitators Friday evening, saying they have shown up to his home most weekends this year and “scream, disturb the peace & wake the neighbors.”

“For the past 6 months, anti-Israel protestors have come to my home just about every Sat morning at 7 am and most Fri nights until 10 or 11 pm. They scream, disturb the peace & wake the neighbors,” he posted. “No matter how much these antisemites cheer Hamas, I will stand with Israel.”

During the college school year, agitators and student protesters flooded college campuses nationwide to protest the war in Israel, which also included spiking instances of antisemitism and Jewish students publicly speaking out that they don’t feel safe on some campuses.

Radicals on Columbia University’s campus, for example, took over the school’s Hamilton Hall building, while schools such as UCLA, Harvard and Yale worked to clear spiraling student encampments where protesters demanded their elite schools completely divest from Israel.

Terrorist organization Hamas launched a war in Israel Oct. 7, which initially fanned the flames of antisemitism on campuses in the form of protests, menacing graffiti and students reporting that they felt as if it was “open season for Jews on our campuses.” The protests then heightened to the point Jewish students at some schools, including Columbia, were warned to leave campus for their own safety.

The college protests were tied to far-left organizations backed by dark money and liberal mega-donor George Soros, Fox News Digital previously reported. The National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) had a large presence amid the protests on Columbia University’s campus and on the campuses of UCLA, Tufts and the University of Texas at Austin in Cruz’s home state.

The national chapter celebrated Hamas’ initial attack on Israel in October, describing it as a “historic win for the Palestinian resistance,” The New York Times reported in October.

The protesters outside Cruz’s home in recent months are tied to Students for Justice in Palestine, law enforcement told the senator earlier this year, Fox News Digital reported last month.

Cruz has previously been the target of liberal protesters working to stage demonstrations outside his house in the Houston area, including in 2021, when 60 to 70 climate activists gathered.

Amid the protests at his home and on college campuses, Cruz has reiterated his support for Israel, slamming the agitators as people “whose minds have been poisoned” to “hate America.”

“The protests, the antisemitic protests, the anti-Israel protests we’re seeing have been disgusting,” Cruz told Fox News host Brian Killmeade on the “Brian Kilmeade Show” last month. “They have been repulsive. These are radicals whose minds have been poisoned. They have been taught to hate Israel, and they’ve been taught to hate America.

“And they are chanting in support of Hamas and in support of vicious terrorists. You look at a university, the Orthodox rabbi at Columbia advising them to stay home because they said Columbia cannot and will not protect your safety. That is utterly unacceptable. And the university administrators side with the radicals.

“Joe Biden and the entire Democrat Party leadership has been AWOL as we are seeing this horrific antisemitism erupting on college campuses across the country.”